Davis and Kincade Named All-IFL First Team

August 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







Following a record-breaking season, two Bay Area Panthers were named to the 2024 All-IFL First Team.

Center Kyle Davis was named to the All-IFL Team Offense and defensive back Antwon Kincade was named to the All-IFL First Team Defense.

"The relentless effort that these men have displayed over the last two seasons for the Bay Area Panthers has been outstanding," said Head Coach Rob Keefe. "They both had team, as well as individual goals that they set out to accomplish and within that pursuit of greatness, they shined every time they took the field."

Davis anchored an offensive line that ranked second in rushing at 106.5 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry.

"Kyle was the instrumental glue that held our O-line together. In a season where our team saw numerous lineup changes, he stayed a consistent, poised leader who communicated effectively and played with passion from the center position," said Keefe.

Beyond the numbers, Davis has been a leader and a winner. As a rookie, Davis was the center on last season's 2023 IFL National Championship team and this year he was the center on a team that earned the league's best record. In college, he chose Grambling State because he had watched them win the HBCU National Title in the Celebration Bowl.

While in college, Davis changed his major to psychology so that he could make a difference in the world by helping others deal with mental health issues.

In his second year as a pro, Kincade led the IFL with 8.3 tackles per game. He established a franchise record with 108 tackles, including 83 solo stops-ranking second in the league in both categories along with two interceptions. Kincade's 10.5 tackles for loss ranked second on the team and finished in the league's top 10 in passes defended. On July 7 against Northern Arizona, Kincade established franchise highs with 13 solo tackles and 15 total stops.

Kincade is the first player in team history to win a player of the week award twice in the same season. In a 53-50 win over San Diego on April 20, Kincade earned the honor after recording 10 tackles and two fumble recoveries with one for a touchdown. In a home win over San Antonio on May 25, he recorded 10.5 tackles along with an interception to win the award.

"Antwon was a pace setter all year on the defensive side of the ball. Week in and week out, he not only led our team in many statistical categories, but he was the catalyst that pushed his teammates to reach for perfection," said Keefe.

In 2023, Kincade was signed before Game 5 against San Diego and became a fixture in the lineup. He would go on to lead the team in tackles and earn a spot on the IFL All-Rookie Team.

Following a 13-3 regular season and a second straight playoff berth, the Panthers look to build on that success next season. Panther Nation, you can place a $100 deposit for 2025 season tickets by reaching out to tickets@bayareapanthers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.