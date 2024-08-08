IFL Announces 2024 IFL First Team All-IFL Defense

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the 2024 All-IFL First Team Defense selections. Voted on by IFL coaches, this group of players has proven to be the best in the Indoor Football League at their position.

The complete 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense is as follows:

DEFENSIVE LINE - Noah Lyles, Tulsa Oilers

In his second season in the IFL, Noah Lyles finishes the year as one of the best defensive linemen in the entire league. Lyles finished the season with 45.5 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and a team-leading six sacks. His six sacks rank him sixth in the league in the category. The Oilers ranked fourth in the league in points allowed defensively, and Noah Lyles was a strong reason why. Due to his strong performance this season, Lyles is named to the 2024 IFL First Team All-IFL defensive line.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Tramond Lofton, Northern Arizona Wranglers

As a three-year veteran in this league, Tramond Lofton finished the 2024 season joining the First Team All-IFL Defense, showcasing the ability to be one of the top defensive linemen in the IFL. Through 16 games, Lofton accumulated 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and led the team with seven-and-a-half sacks. Lofton also added four forced fumbles, four blocked kicks, and one fumble recovery. Across the league, Lofton's seven-and-a-half sacks tie for second place in the entire league, trailing the league leader by just half a sack. Following his strong season with the Wranglers this year, Lofton is the second name joining the First Team All-IFL Defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Scean Mustin, Green Bay Blizzard

Scean Mustin of the Green Bay Blizzard wraps up as the third member and final member of the 2024 First Team All-IFL defensive line, finishing his 2024 season among the league's best defensive linemen. In 13 regular season games, Mustin totaled 30.5 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and seven-and-a-half sacks, the second-most in the league. Mustin also added two fumble recoveries, one blocked kick, and a forced fumble. Causing chaos on one of the best defenses in the league this season, Mustin earns his spot on the defensive line of the 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense.

LINEBACKER - Jordan Jones, Tulsa Oilers

After his 2023 season that got him a spot on the All-Rookie team, Jordan Jones returned this season with a year even better than last. This season, Jones was one of the top defenders in the league, leading the IFL in tackles with 110 total tackles in 15 games. Along with his league-leading 110 tackles, Jones added five pass breakups in coverage, coming away with one blocked kick and one fumble recovery. As one of the top defenders in the league, Jordan Jones joins the 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense.

LINEBACKER / DEFENSIVE BACK - Antwon Kincade, Bay Area Panthers

Following his strong season with the Bay Area Panthers, Antwon Kincade joins Jordan Jones in the middle of the defense, earning First Team All-IFL honors for his defensive play in the 2024 season. Kincade was the team leader in tackles for the Panthers, totaling 101.5 through 12 games, coming in right behind Jordan Jones as the second-leading tackler in the league. This year with Bay Area as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, Kincade added nine-and-a-half tackles for loss while coming away with two sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries, alongside the fifth-most passes defended with 13. As one of the top linebackers in the league, Antwon Kincade joins the 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Travion Banks, Northern Arizona Wranglers

In his second season of his IFL career, Travion Banks ends the year as one of the top defensive backs in the league. Through 16 games with the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Banks hauled in a league-leading eight interceptions. Banks also ranked fourth in the league in passes defended, totaling 15 pass breakups on the season. As one of the top pass defenders in the league, Travion Banks joins an impressive group as a member of the 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Ravarius Rivers, Green Bay Blizzard

In his second season on the Green Bay Blizzard, Ravarius Rivers ended the season tied for the lead in interceptions, hauling in eight on the season. On top of tying for the lead in interceptions, Rivers ended up in the top-five tacklers of the season, ranking fourth in the league with 91.5 total tackles this year. In Week 13, Rivers' was one of the top performers, earning Defensive Player of the Week after his 12 tackles, two interceptions, and blocked kick against the Pirates. As one of the best defensive backs in the entire league, Ravarius Rivers earns First Team All-IFL honors.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Bryce Hampton, Vegas Knight Hawks

Wrapping up the defensive secondary, Bryce Hampton from the Vegas Knight Hawks ends his rookie season as one of the top defensive backs in the IFL. Hampton, voted a member of the 2024 All-Rookie team, now joins the 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense. Hampton tied for the league lead in interceptions with eight, however, he ended the season with the most interception return yards, bringing his eight interceptions back for a total of 121 yards. In his first season in the league, Hampton ranked third on the Knight Hawks with 60.5 tackles while totaling 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

