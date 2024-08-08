IFL Announces 2024 IFL First Team All-IFL Offense

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the 2024 First Team All-IFL Offense selections. Voted on by IFL coaches, this group of players has proven to be the best in the Indoor Football League at their position.

The complete 2024 First Team All-IFL Offense is as follows:

QUARTERBACK - Sam Castronova, San Antonio Gunslingers

In his first IFL season, Sam Castronova impressed week in and week out. Castronova earned a league-leading five Offensive Player of the Year awards, claiming more Player of the Week awards than any other player in the league. Through 16 games this season, Castronova completed 67.1% of his passes (294/438), leading the league in nearly every passing statistic tracked. As the quarterback of the highest-scoring offense in the league for 18 of 19 regular season weeks, he threw for 3,346 yards and 75 touchdowns. Compared to other quarterbacks in the league this season, Castronvasa threw for 458 more yards and nine more touchdowns than the next-closest quarterbacks in each category. Following his incredible season for the Gunslingers, Sam Castronova is named to the First Team All-IFL Offense.

RUNNING BACK - Jimmie Robinson, Massachusetts Pirates

After being named to all three All-IFL teams last year (All-Rookie, First Team All-IFL running back, and Second Team All-IFL kick returner), Jimmie Robinson returned to the Pirates this year and was the top running back in the league once again. Robinson led the IFL in rushing yards, carrying the ball for just shy of 900 yards, ranking fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns with 28 scores on the season. For his second season in a row, Jimmie Robinson joins the First Team All-IFL Offense, claiming the title as the best running back this season.

WIDE RECEIVER - NyQwan Murray, San Antonio Gunslingers

As one of the top connections in the league, Sam Castronova and NyQwan Murray were responsible for more touchdowns than any other quarterback-receiver duo this season. Murray was on the receiving end of 27 touchdowns, ranking highest in the IFL. Along with catching the most touchdown passes this season, Murray was the leader in receiving yards, totaling 952 yards through just 14 games. As one of the top receivers in the league this year, Murray ranked second in the league in receptions, bringing in 73 total. As the top receiver on one of the top offenses in the league, NyQwan Murray joins his quarterback, making the 2024 All-IFL Offense.

WIDE RECEIVER - Alexis Rosario, Tulsa Oilers

Representing the Eastern Conference, Alexis Rosario is voted to the 2024 First Team All-IFL Offense following his phenomenal season with the Oilers. Rosario hauled in a league-leading 84 receptions this year, totaling the fourth-most yards in the league (857) and touchdowns (22) through 16 games. In his second season with the Tulsa Oilers, Rosario joins the group of this season's best receivers, earning 2024 First Team All-IFL honors.

WIDE RECEIVER - John Maldonado, Northern Arizona Wranglers

As a member of the All-Rookie team, John Maldonado makes another splash in his rookie season with Northern Arizona after being named to the 2024 First Team All-IFL Offense. Playing in all 16 games, Maldonado finished his rookie season with 64 receptions for 907 yards and 24 touchdowns, ranking top 10 in each receiver statistic. In his first IFL season, John Maldonado made a memorable impression, earning All-Rookie and First Team All-IFL honors.

CENTER - Kyle Davis, Bay Area Panthers

Spearheading the third-best rushing offense in the league, Kyle Davis ends the 2024 season as the best center in the league, earning First Team All-Pro honors. The Panthers rushed for 1,654 yards through 16 games, averaging over 100 rushing yards per game. Bay Area also ranked third in rushing touchdowns, totaling 56 scores over the season. Following his strong season for Bay Area this year, Kyle Davis ends his second season in the IFL recognized as one of the best offensive linemen this year.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Lamar Mady, Arizona Rattlers

As a nine-year IFL vet following the conclusion of this season, this will be Lamar Mady's seventh All-IFL award, earning First Team All-IFL honors from 2017-19, while vetoed to the Second Team All-IFL Offense from 2021-23. This year, Mady was an integral part of the Rattlers' offensive line, leading Arizona to being the fourth-highest-scoring offense in the league. Following his ninth season in the IFL, Lamar Mady remains one of the top offensive linemen in the league, earning his fourth First Team All-IFL mention.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Tyran Hunt, Frisco Fighters

As the third and final member of the First Team All-IFL offensive line, Tyran Hunt finished his rookie season in the IFL as one of the top, young offensive linemen in the entire league. Along with First Team All-IFL honors, Hunt was voted to the All-Rookie team, showcasing abilities as one of the best rookie linemen this season. While he only has one season under his belt in the IFL, Tyran Hunt made a memorable impact on the Frisco Fighters and the IFL as a whole.

KICKER - Gabriel Rui, Iowa Barnstormers

For the second time in his five-year career with the Iowa Barnstormers, Gabriel Rui earns All-IFL honors, this time earning First Team All-IFL honors. In 2022, Rui was voted Second Team All-IFL, and now this year, Rui is recognized as the top kicker in the league. Through 16 games this season, the Barnstormers kicker was successful on 94.6% of PATs (70/74), ranking third in the league with his 45.5% field goal percentage. Along with being one of the best kickers in the league at PATs and field goals, Rui almost averaged one deuce per game, totaling the third-most deuces in the league with 12 through 16 games. As a full season of work, Gabriel Rui ends the 2024 season as one of the top players in the league.

KICK RETURNER - Jarrod Harrington, Quad City Steamwheelers

As the final member of the 2024 First Team All-IFL Offense, Jarrod Harrington is named the top kick returner in the league. Earning Second Team All-IFL honors in 2019 and First Team All-IFL honors in 2021, Jarrod Harrington earns First Team All-IFL honors once again. This season, Harrington returned 45 kicks for a league-leading 1,089 yards and four touchdowns. For the third time in his IFL career, Jarrod Harrington has been one of the best at his position.

