Alexis Rosario Named to 2024 First Team All-IFL Offense

August 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers wide receiver Alexis Rosario

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce that wide receiver Alexis Rosario receives a 2024 First Team All-IFL Offense selection.

Rosario, representing the Eastern Conference, is voted to the 2024 First Team All-IFL Offense following his phenomenal season with the Oilers. The second year Oiler hauled in a league-leading 84 receptions this season, totaling the fourth-most yards in the league (857) and touchdowns (22) through 16 games. In his second season with the Tulsa Oilers, the number one target joins the group of this season's best receivers, earning 2024 First Team All-IFL honors.

