Bryan Moore Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced that Fayetteville Marksmen forward Bryan Moore was named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week on Monday.

Moore scored in every game this weekend for the Marksmen and added a Marksmen single-game high three assists in the 6-5 overtime win on Sunday afternoon over Pensacola.

He is currently fifth on the team in points, but has only dressed in 12 games this season for the Marksmen. Moore has logged at least a point in 11 of his 12 games for the Marksmen this season.

In both of Fayetteville's overtime wins this season, Moore has had the game-winning assist.

The Charlotte, N.C.-native has spent time in all four levels of minor league hockey in North America during his career and remains an asset for the Marksmen as the team leader in points-per-game.

