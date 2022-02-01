Fayetteville's Bryan Moore Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Bryan Moore of the Fayetteville Marksmen has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 24-30.

Moore scored three goals, added three assists and was +6 in leading the Marksmen to a 3-0-0 record last week as Fayetteville extended their winning streak to four games and moved to within three points of third place in the SPHL standings.

On Friday, the Charlotte, NC native scored once in Fayetteville's 3-0 win over Macon. The following night, Moore opened the scoring for the Marksmen with a first period goal in their 3-2 win over Pensacola. Moore closed out the weekend with a one-goal, three-assist outing as Fayetteville rallied from a 3-1 first period deficit to edge the Ice Flyers 6-5 in overtime.

Despite only playing 12 games for the Marksmen, Moore is tied for second on the team with 10 goals and is fifth in points with 21.

Also nominated: Mike Davis, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Tyson Kirkby, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, 1a, gwg), Kyle Clarke, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a, +2), Sammy Bernard, Knoxville (2-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 0.969 save%, shutout), Kyle Soper, Macon (3 gp, 2a), Brennan Blaszczak, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 3a, shg), Eric Levine, Peoria (4-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.950 save%, shutout), Shane Bennett, Quad City (3 gp, 1g, 2a, +3), Matt O'Dea, Roanoke (3 gp, 4g, +5) and Joe Sheppard, Vermilion County (0-2-0, 2.92 gaa, 0.909 save%)

