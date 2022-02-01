Moore Loaned, Former NHL Draft Pick Signed

Ice Bears defenseman Dean Moore has been loaned to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, coach Jeff Carr confirmed Tuesday morning. Moore has one goal, seven assists and a +8 rating in 24 games for the Ice Bears this season.

Knoxville has also signed forward Taylor Stefishen to a standard player contact. Stefishen was a 5th round draft pick to the Nashville Predators in 2008. He played collegiately at Ohio State and the University of Calgary. He also spent one season in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars, where he totaled 24 goals and 43 assists for 67 points in 68 games.

Stefishen has appeared in 10 games in the AHL and 125 games in the ECHL. He has also spent time playing professionally in Italy, France, Scotland and Hungary.

The Ice Bears visit Birmingham this Thursday night at 7:30 CST. Knoxville will return home Friday night to host the Huntsville Havoc at 7:30 p.m. EST. Tickets are available by calling 525-7825 or visiting knoxvilleicebears.com. The Ice Bears wrap up the weekend with a visit to Roanoke Saturday night.

