Dates Announced for Bud Light Watch Party Series

February 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team will host watch parties for three regular season away games, sponsored by Bud Light.

The first watch party will be held upstairs at 202 Social House for Roanoke's game at Fayetteville on Friday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The second party will take place in the Hall of Fame room at 202 Social House for Roanoke's game at Birmingham on Thursday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST. The final watch party for the regular season will be held in Club 611 at Berglund Center, as Roanoke travels to take on Fayetteville on Friday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Each watch party will open to the public starting 60 minutes prior to puck drop.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back at Berglund Center this week for a three-game homestand, taking on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday and Friday night before wrapping up the weekend against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Military Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST for all three games. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

