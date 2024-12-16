Brooklyn FC Victorious in the Fall Finale

December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A showdown for top spot took place in the Cotton Bowl as Dallas Trinity FC hosted Brooklyn FC.

Head Coach, Jessica Silva opted to field a carbon-copy of the starting XI that took on Lexington SC just seven days ago.

The first ten minutes was somewhat of a stalemate as both sides knew the danger of conceding an early goal in a final like match. Yet around the 14th minute mark the first blow was nearly landed when Meza, Dallas Trinity's attacking mid, unleashed a telling strike from outside the area that smacked the crossbar. If the ball dipped early enough it would've been 1-0 to Dallas as Purcell was scrambling to cover ground.

Just several moments later Brooklyn FC returned the favor with a warning jab. Purcell sent an inch perfect long ball for the on-running Grabias. Grabias, eager to generate power, unleashed a one time shot as the ball was bouncing. She succeeded in generating power but unfortunately not accuracy as her shot sailed over the crossbar.

Ten minutes before halftime Brooklyn started to throw more jabs. After receiving the ball from Pickard via a throw-in, Kroeger immediately let go from outside the box. Her shot was accurate enough to find the target but lacked the pace needed to score from that range.

Deadlock going into the break, both sides knew this one was shaping up to be a one-nil match.

In the 49th minute, the Dallas Trinity striker, Hintzen was through on goal and was able to release a shot but fortunately for Purcell she didn't need to make a save as Pantuso was able to smother the shot.

As the game started to open up due to tiring legs, in order to maintain intensity Head Coach Jessica Silva started to make changes to the eleven. Cox came on to replace Yaple on the left wing. Shortly after that, Scheriff and Breslin took the place of Pluck and Grabias.

In the 77th minute it was Cox, who had just celebrated her birthday, to break the deadlock. After Kroeger whipped in an in-swinger with pace into the 6-yard box it was Cox who was first to meet the ball and her header nestled into the back of the net. There couldn't be a more perfect way to celebrate your birthday.

Although there would be a few more threats by Dallas Trinity FC, they were not enough to find the equalizer. Which means Brooklyn FC go into the winter break 6 points clear on top of the table. They are dubbed the champions of the Fall Finale and will enjoy a much needed break before the second half of the season resumes in February.

Post-Match Quotes

Our objective the whole game was to get 3 points. Even when I came in later on in the game, we were playing to win. I came on & just wanted to be a difference maker. Our team was playing hard the whole game, & we definitely deserved that goal, so I'm just happy I could help put my team ahead, said Left Winger, Isabel Cox.

Our locker room has been so positive & confident this whole fall. We are a tight knit group & have so much belief within the team. We're definitely happy to have a bit of time off, but it makes it even better that we can end the fall on a high & in first place, said Left Winger, Isabel Cox.

Next Match

Brooklyn will look to continue this hot streak into the next match as they go away to Tampa Bay Sun FC Feb. 22nd at 7pm EST at the Riverfront Stadium in their first match after the winter break.

