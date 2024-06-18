Brittney Griner Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for June 10-16, the WNBA announced today.

This marks Griner's 14th career Player of the Week honor, the second most in franchise history behind only Diana Taurasi (21), and her first since Sept. 13, 2021. Phoenix joins Connecticut and New York as the only teams to have two Player of the Week selections this season, as Kahleah Copper won the award for the week of May 20-26.

Griner averaged 26.5 points on 62.5% shooting, to go along with 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in the two games on the week. She recorded 25 points on 58.8% shooting, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in Phoenix's loss to Las Vegas on June 13, followed by a season-high 28 points on 66.6% shooting, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in the team's victory over Seattle on June 16.

Appearing in four games this season after missing the first 10 due to injury, Griner is averaging 22.0 points on 63.0% shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, while the Mercury is 3-1 since her return to the court. Her two 25-plus point performances on the week marked her 54th and 55th career 25-plus point games, moving her into eighth for the most such games in league history. She also surpassed Sylvia Fowles (206) for the third-most games all-time with two or more blocks (207).

The Mercury host the New York Liberty tonight at 7 p.m. PT at Footprint Center. Tickets to the game and all 2024 home games are available at phoenixmercury.com/single-game-tickets.

