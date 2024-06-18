Aliyah Boston Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of June 10-16, the league announced today. This is the second time Boston has received Player of the Week honors in her career.

In Indiana's three games last week, Boston recorded three double-doubles and averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Boston also moved into a tie for fifth in franchise history for all-time double-doubles recorded with 15.

Against the Connecticut Sun last Monday, Boston finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal. In Indiana's 91-84 win against the Dream in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Boston tied a career-high 27 points while also pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds. In Sunday's 91-83 win against the Sky,

Boston tallied 19 points, a season-high 14 rebounds, a career-high five blocks and distributed four assists.

Boston enters this week averaging 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest through 15 games played in 2024. Across the WNBA, Boston is 10th in blocks per game and 12th in rebounds per game.

The Fever will conclude its three game homestand at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7 p.m ET on Bally Sports Indiana.

