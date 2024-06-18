Game Preview-Aces 3-Game Home Stand Continues Wednesday with 7 PM PT Tip Against Seattle

June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces continue their 3-game homestand this Wednesday, June 19 as they host the Seattle Storm for a 7 pm PT tip at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game is being broadcast locally on the Silver Stats Sports & Entertainment Network.

The Storm are 9-5 on the year, and have won 8 of their last 10 games, but dropped their most recent decision, 87-78, at Phoenix (box score). One year after leading the WNBA in scoring, Jewell Loyd is again among the top scorers in the league averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game. Newcomers Nneke Ogwumike (17.8 ppg) and Skylar Diggins Smith (15.3 ppg) are also averaging double figures, as is Ezi Magbegor (13.0 ppg).

A year ago, Seattle was saddled with the least-efficient offense in the league (96.9 OER), but the Storm rank 5th in the W in 2024 (99.6 OER). They are the 4th best team in the WNBA at taking care of the basketball (17.6 TO%), and the 4th best offensive rebounding team (.313 OReb%).

Seattle boasts the 3rd most efficient defense in the W (93.9 DER) allowing opponents to shoot just 41.2 percent from the field (3rd in the league), while picking up 9.6 steals per game (2nd).

The Aces (6-6) are led, as always, by the front-runner for league M'VP voting, A'ja Wilson. The 7th-year pro is leading the WNBA in scoring (28.0 ppg) and rebounding (11.5 rpg), while ranking 2nd in blocked shots (2.5 bpg), and 9th in steals (1.7 spg). Wilson also leads the W in advanced stats like win shares (3.3) and total rebound percentage (.194 Reb%).

Teammates Kelsey Plum (18.8 ppg) and Jackie Young (17.8 ppg) also rank in the top 10 in scoring. Despite the fact that the team has been without the Point Gawd Chelsea Gray, for the entirety of the season, the Aces have the 3rd most efficient offense in the league (105.4 OER), but Gray is expected to be available to the team Wednesday night.

Defense has been the teams Achilles Heal of late, as they have the 10th most efficient defense in the W heading into Wednesday's game (104.2 DER). Their last 4 opponents have scored at least 90 points after Las Vegas held 7 of its first 8 to under 82 points. The Aces were 5-2 on the season before a June 7 loss to Seattle started them on a stretch that saw them drop 4 of 5 games, including 3 at home.

Las Vegas is 44-44 all-time against Seattle in the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.