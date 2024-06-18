Fever Close out Three-Game Home Stretch against Mystics

June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever (5-10) look to extend its three-game home winning streak in the second of four regular season matchups against the Washington Mystics. Indiana has won its last two games following a 91-84 win against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday and a 91-83 win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. The Washington Mystics (2-12) also enter Wednesday night on a two-game winning streak with victories against Chicago and Atlanta after starting the season off 0-12.

A win on Wednesday night for Indiana would be the first four-game home winning streak for the Fever since winning eight straight games from July 2 to August 23 during the 2015 season.

A major factor in the Fever winning streak has been the production from center Aliyah Boston, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. Boston averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest in three games from June 10-16 for her second career Player of the Week recognition. Boston also tied a career-high 27 points against the Dream and recorded a season high 14 rebounds against the Sky.

The last game between the Fever and Mystics was at Capital One Arena on June 7 when Indiana won, 85-83. Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark tied a career-high with 30 points and tied the most made 3-point field goals by a rookie in franchise history with seven. As a team, the Fever set a franchise record for most made 3-point field goals (16) in the first meeting. On Washington's side, center Stefanie Dolson led the Mystics in scoring with 19 points and Mystics guard Ariel Atkins followed with 16 points, with both Dolson and Atkins pulling down six rebounds each. Rookie forward Aaliyah Edwards posted a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double in the loss. Indiana outscored the Mystics in fast-break points, 16-3, but Washington outscored Indiana in paint points, 30-24.

In Washington's 87-68 win against Atlanta last Tuesday, Mystics guards Brittney Sykes and Atkins scored 18 points apiece. During Washington's 83-81 win against Chicago, Atkins led in scoring again with 29 points followed by Edwards with 16 points.

Clark and Edwards top many of the rookie categories entering Wednesday, as Clark ranks first among rookies in scoring with an average of 16.1 points per game and Edwards ranks fourth with an average of 9.1 ppg. In rebounds, Edwards ranks second with 6.4 rpg and Clark follows in fifth averaging 5.1 rpg. Clark and Washington rookie guard Julie Vanloo rank first and second, respectively, in assists per game, with 6.2 apg and 5.4 apg.

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics

Wednesday, June 19

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

Bally Sports Indiana

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (5-10)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (15.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (16.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.2 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (12.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Guard - Kristy Wallace (5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.2 apg)

Washington Mystics (2-12)

Guard - Ariel Atkins (14.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.4 apg)

Guard - Julie Vanloo (8.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 5.4 apg)

Guard - Karlie Samuelson (8.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)

Forward - Aaliyah Edwards (9.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Center - Stefanie Dolson (8.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: Temi Fagbenle - OUT (Left Foot)

Washington: Shakira Austin - OUT (Hip), Brittney Skyes - OUT (Left Foot)

