Bristol Pirates July 22 Game vs Kingsport Postponed

The Bristol Pirates series finale with the Kingsport Mets scheduled for Monday night has been postponed due to rain.

The rainout snapped a 41-game streak without a postponement for the Pirates dating back to last season. It was the longest stretch without a game being postponed or canceled for Bristol since a 48-game streak from August 26, 2016 to July 27, 2017.

Please note the makeup date for Monday's game between the Bristol Pirates and the Kingsport Mets will now be on August 8 as part of a doubleheader that day. The scheduled Joe Torre Night promotion will also be made up at a yet to be announced date. The Pirates (15-17) will travel to Burlington on Tuesday to begin a three-game series with the Royals before returning home on Friday night.

