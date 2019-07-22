Finale in Princeton Postponed

July 22, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Reds News Release





PRINCETON, WV - Monday night's series finale at Hunnicutt Field between the Greeneville Reds (14-18) and Princeton Rays (16-16) has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, August 23rd at Pioneer Park.

The doubleheader in August will begin at 5:30 PM with game two following 30 minutes after the completion of the opening game. Both games will be seven innings in length.

The Reds head home to begin a three game series with the Danville Braves at Pioneer Park on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. RHP Juan Abril (1-3, 4.91) will start the opener for Greeneville.

Tuesday night at Pioneer Park is Taco Tuesday. Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $2 16-ounce Coronas.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.