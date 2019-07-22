Finale in Princeton Postponed
July 22, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Reds News Release
PRINCETON, WV - Monday night's series finale at Hunnicutt Field between the Greeneville Reds (14-18) and Princeton Rays (16-16) has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, August 23rd at Pioneer Park.
The doubleheader in August will begin at 5:30 PM with game two following 30 minutes after the completion of the opening game. Both games will be seven innings in length.
The Reds head home to begin a three game series with the Danville Braves at Pioneer Park on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. RHP Juan Abril (1-3, 4.91) will start the opener for Greeneville.
Tuesday night at Pioneer Park is Taco Tuesday. Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $2 16-ounce Coronas.
