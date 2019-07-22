Royals Fall Just Short of Comeback in 6-5 Loss to Yankees

Pulaski, Va. - The Royals seemed well out of reach early on, down 6-0 after five innings. Burlington mounted a late rally, but fell just short in a 6-5 loss to Pulaski.

The Yankees started the scoring in the top of the first when Chad Bell walked with the bases loaded. Pulaski then made it 3-0 on a two-run homer from Anthony Volpe in the bottom of the second.

Pulaski continued finding the longball later in the game as well. Nelson B Alvarez and Chad Bell both went yard in the fourth and fifth innings respectively to pad the Yanks lead to 6-0.

Burlington, however, did not give in. The Royals plated three runs in the top of the sixth on homers from Michael Massey and Vinnie Pasquantino to cut the deficit in half. Later, in the top of the eighth, two more runs came home for Burlington to make it a 6-5 game.

However, the Royals couldn't score in the ninth as Nelson L Alvarez came in to close to game out for the Yankees and earn the save.

Pulaski starter Nelvin Correa earned the win after six innings of work, while Burlington starter Malcolm Van Buren took the loss.

The Royals return home for a three game series with the Bristol Pirates starting on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

