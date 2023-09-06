Bridgeport Islanders Reveal Promotional Nights You Won't Want to Miss

September 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to announce their promotional lineup for the 2023-24 season, enhanced with new theme nights, giveaway items, and more than a dozen special reasons to visit Total Mortgage Arena.

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and available online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Yale New Haven Health Box Office.

Click here for the full 2023-24 promotional schedule. Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be added throughout the regular season.

Here are some of the promotional schedule highlights coming to Total Mortgage Arena:

OPENING NIGHT:

The Bridgeport Islanders promotional calendar kicks off with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 21st at 7 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive a free magnet schedule. Doors open at 6 p.m. as the Islanders begin their home schedule against the Utica Comets, American Hockey League affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

PUCKS AND PIES:

A brand-new promotional event to kick off the highly anticipated "Pizza and Beer Weekend." On Friday, Nov. 10th, enjoy a pre-game pizza tasting experience with many of your favorite restaurants in Fairfield and New Haven counties. Access to the tasting is only available through an exclusive ticket package and runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena. Everyone has their own opinion of the best pizza in Connecticut!

HOCKEY AND HOPS:

The Islanders will once again host two "Hockey and Hops" events due to its growing popularity: Saturday, Nov. 11th and Saturday, Mar. 9th. Enjoy a pre-game craft beer tasting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Total Mortgage Arena concourse. Access to the tasting is only available through an exclusive ticket package, which will be available later this month. Both "Hockey and Hops" events, as well as "Pucks and Pies", will feature live music and entertainment.

TEDDY BEAR DRIVE NIGHT:

Bring any new teddy bear or other plush toy and donate it under Santa's sleigh on the Total Mortgage Arena front plaza. Each fan who donates a toy with receive a "Golden Goal" raffle ticket, which offers a chance to win $2,500 cash on behalf of Coca-Cola. Following the Islanders' first goal of the night, the winning raffle ticket will be displayed on the videoboard. All toys will be donated to local organizations supporting those in need during the holiday season.

YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY:

An annual tradition! The first 2,500 kids ages 12 and younger will receive an Islanders youth jersey on Sunday, Mar. 10th. Doors open at 2 p.m. prior to a 3 p.m. puck drop against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

ISLAND NIGHT:

Join us in celebrating Connecticut's most tropical destination, the Bridgeport Island! The first 2,500 fans on Saturday, Apr. 6th will take home an Islanders beach towel when doors open at 6 p.m. Fans will immediately enjoy a beach party in the Total Mortgage Arena atrium, featuring beachy food and drink specials.

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS:

The Islanders have planned nearly a dozen giveaways for the 2023-24 season, beginning with the magnet schedule for Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 21st. Additional giveaway highlights include: Camouflage hats for Military Appreciation Night (Jan. 6th), bobbleheads for New York Islanders Night (Jan. 13th), challenge coins for First Responders Night (Jan. 20th) and replica lightsabers for Star Wars Night (Feb. 17th). More information to come!

SUNDAY KID'S DAYS:

Beginning Oct. 22nd, the Islanders will play nine Sunday home games this season and all kids ages 12 and younger will get in for just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. The Sunday Kid's Day offer is available online or at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office (600 Main Street in Bridgeport).

FAMILY PACKS:

The best value in town for families of four or more. Receive four (4) tickets and four (4) food vouchers, each good for a hot dog, bag of chips and soft drink, to any game during the regular season. Family packs start at just $99 and additional tickets may be added upon request.

New this season, the Islanders are implementing an enhanced pricing model to increase accessibility and enable more fans to enjoy theme nights at a lower cost. Tickets for all weekday games now start at just $10 and weekend pricing starts at $15.

Attending more than one theme night with friends or family? Partial and flex ticket plans are the best way to save money and guarantee your seat to the biggest games of the season. Please call the Islanders' front office at 203-579-5231 to reserve yours.

All fans with a military ID and seniors 65 and older will receive a $5 discount when purchasing tickets at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office for any one of the 36 home games. Please visit BridgeportIslanders.com for updates as the season draw closer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.