IceHogs to Play Preseason Game at Newly Renovated Riverview Ice House

September 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced the team will play two preseason exhibition games against the Iowa Wild, including one contest in Rockford at the newly renovated Riverview Ice House on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

ICEHOGS PRESEASON DATES:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Iowa Wild - 7 p.m. at Riverview Ice House

Friday, Oct. 6 @ Iowa Wild - 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena

Tickets for the home exhibition at Riverview Ice House will be $15 each and available first to 2023-24 season ticket members on Friday, Sept. 8. Season ticket members will be contacted by the IceHogs via email to access their exclusive presale ticket opportunity. Limited tickets are available. All ticket proceeds from the event will be donated to the Junior IceHogs outreach program through the Rockford Park District.

The home exhibition against Iowa coincides with the Rockford Park District celebrating the reopening of Riverview Ice House. The facility spent the last two years undergoing $9 million in renovations to install new ice system mechanicals, glass, and concrete base floors. Improvements made to the facility such as curved glass by the benches and soft caps on the dasherboards were key to making it possible for the IceHogs to utilize the facility in a game setting for the first time. Prior to the game, the Rockford Park District will hold a reopening ceremony at 4 p.m. Food and festivities such as the Rockford Park District's new inflatable street hockey rink will also be a part of the pre-game activities in the parking lot outside Riverview Ice House.

The Oct. 4 matchup will be the first IceHogs preseason game in Rockford since 2017.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.