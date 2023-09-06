San Diego Gulls Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that individual tickets for the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2023-24 regular season home contests are on sale now. The Gulls will host their Home Opener presented by California Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 20 vs. the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT) with the first 8,000 fans in attendance receiving a Gulls rally towel, light-up wristband and hockey stick cooler bag. San Diego's season begins on the road Friday, Oct. 13 at Ontario (7 p.m. PT).

Individual tickets for games in the 2023-24 season start as low as $20 per game. The Gulls will host 14 different Western Conference opponents at Pechanga Arena San Diego as part of their 2023-24 schedule. The club will play 48 games against the Pacific Division's other nine teams and 20 inter-conference contests against five clubs from the Central Division. In addition, the Gulls will play a home-and-home series with the Eastern Conference's Charlotte Checkers for the first time since San Diego's inaugural 2015-16 season. The Gulls will have 26 home weekend dates, including 12 Friday and 12 Saturday games, and two Sunday contests. New to the schedule this season, San Diego will play most Saturday games starting a 6 p.m. PT, excluding a 4 p.m. start on Feb. 24. The Gulls will also play 18 sets of back-to-back games throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

In addition, the Gulls will host 16 promotional and theme nights this season, including a patriotic-themed hat giveaway brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego for Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 11), a Gulls Hawaiian Shirt for Winter Wonderland Night (Dec. 16), a Chase De Leo and Hansel Bobblehead brought to you by Palomar Health for Country Night (Jan. 13), Gulls socks for Mexican Heritage Night (Feb. 3), a Gulls scally hat for St. Patrick's Day (Mar. 16), an Emo Gulliver shirt for Emo Night (Apr. 6) and scratch & win cards for Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 20).

Other highlights from the promotional schedule include a Halloween-themed game (Oct. 27), Women In Sports Night (Feb. 2), Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Star Wars Night benefitting Rady Children's Hospital (Feb. 17), Gulls Fight Cancer and SoCal Hockey Day (Feb. 24), Disability Awareness Night (Mar. 6), and First Responders Night (Mar. 15). Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information.

Individual tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can secure their seats to all of the club's home games with a Gulls Elite Membership, which is available for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2023-24 season and includes exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GullsElite.

Gulls fans can secure seats to their favorite matchups and promotional nights with a customizable Gulls Mini Plan. Packages include a 12-Game Pick 'Emâ¯Plan, an Eight-Game Static Plan, and an Eight-Ticketâ¯Flex Plan. Fans can visitâ¯SanDiegoGulls.com/MiniPlansâ¯for more information and to reserve their seats for the 2023-24 season.

Gulls group experiences are the best way to enjoy a night out with family and friends, entertain clients or host a team outing. Every group receives unique benefits including reduced ticket pricing, priority for premium games, scoreboard recognition, reserved group seating, and special discounts for Gulls hats and scarves. Fans can organize their group outing today by visiting â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯ SanDiegoGulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.