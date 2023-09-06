T-Birds Announce 2023-24 Promo Schedule

September 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, the proud AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, today announced their slate of promotions and theme nights for the 2023-24 season, presented by MGM Springfield. The T-Birds will host 36 home games from October to April inside the MassMutual Center.

The Calder Cup quest begins on Saturday, Oct. 14 for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield. In the team's annual tradition, fans will be treated to a pregame Block Party on the property of MGM Springfield from 4:00 - 6:00 PM presented by Community Bank N.A. with the support of the Springfield Business Improvement District (BID). The outdoor bash will feature live music, food, and drink. Thunderbirds fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on a plethora of giveaway souvenir items this season, beginning on Opening Night with jersey-shaped rally towels on each and every seat at the MassMutual Center.

"On the heels of a record 15 sellouts last season, we are continuing to aim higher to ensure the Thunderdome remains a definitive home-ice advantage for our team," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Our fans will always remain our number one priority, and this year's promotions and theme nights reflect that, as there truly is something in it for everybody. We cannot wait to get another unforgettable season underway."

Fans interested in attending Opening Night can take advantage of a value offer with the purchase of a Dunkin' Opening Night Pack, which starts at $100 in the Defense Zone, $115 in the Attack Zone sections, and $130 in the Center Value Zone sections. Fans who purchase a pack will receive: two (2) tickets to Opening Night on Oct. 14; four (4) vouchers redeemable at any regular season game in 2023-24 (subject to availability); one (1) T-Birds hat; a Dunkin' gift card; and one (1) Single Day Big E admission*.

(*Please note: Big E admissions will only be included in the first 100 Center Value packages sold; Big E admissions will not be included with the Defense Zone and Attack Zone packs).

New & Noteworthy

Vote for Boomer Night - featuring appearances by Jon Gries ("Uncle Rico") and Efren Ramirez ("Pedro") of Napoleon Dynamite fame

(Thunderbirds vs. Syracuse Crunch, Saturday, March 23, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Join us as the T-Birds celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hilarious comedy cult classic, Napoleon Dynamite, as we proudly present Vote for Boomer Night! Join us for an evening filled with nostalgia and laughter, 1% milk, big sleeves, and boondoggle keychains. Fans will have the exciting opportunity to meet the legendary Jon Gries and Efren Ramirez, the talented actors behind "Uncle Rico" and "Pedro."

Come "Vote for Boomer" and don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind evening. Stay tuned, because VIP packages brimming with exclusive perks will be unveiled in the coming months. This is your chance to be part of the Napoleon Dynamite magic - an event that promises to be as memorable as tots and tetherball.

Tommy Cross Night - Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Stop & Shop

(Thunderbirds vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Join the T-Birds in honoring a beloved captain on a remarkable career. The Thunderbirds are set to honor Tommy Cross, who recently announced his retirement on August 4. Cross, a defenseman who laced up the skates for the T-Birds during the 2019-20, 2021-22, and 2022-23 seasons, made invaluable contributions that led Springfield to an Eastern Conference championship and an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals in 2022.

To add to the festivities, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Tommy Cross bobblehead, compliments of Stop & Shop. The night will serve as a chance for fans to take home a piece of this celebration and remember the impact he had on the team and the city.

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools and Spas - Specialty Jersey

(Thunderbirds vs. Bridgeport Islanders, Saturday, Dec. 9, 7:05 p.m. ET)

A heartwarming tradition that encapsulates the true essence of the holiday season, the T-Birds' annual Teddy Bear Toss is an event that embodies the spirit of giving and compassion. In a new wrinkle for the 2023-24 season, the team will be sporting specialty, holiday-themed jerseys to enhance the spectacle. Prepare for an avalanche of cuddly stuffed animals, which will descend from the stands following Springfield's first goal.

However, the magic doesn't end on the ice. The teddy bears that adorn the rink will soon find new homes in the arms of local children, filling their holiday season with warmth and joy. This heartening tradition serves as a beacon of hope, a beacon that has reached the hearts of past beneficiaries including the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Ronald McDonald House, and Square One.

Hockey Is For Everyone

T-Birds Belt Bag giveaway

(Thunderbirds vs. Laval Rocket, Saturday, March 2, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The Thunderdome is a place to support diversity, equality and inclusion in the sport of hockey. All hockey programs should provide a safe and inclusive environment regardless of gender, race, color, religion, disability, sexual orientation or socio-economic status.

Pregame Pickleball Palooza

Calling all dinkers - the pickleball craze sweeping the globe is now taking over the MassMutual Center Exhibition Hall on March 2! More information on the first ever Thunderbirds Pickleball Palooza will be released at a later date, but safe to say, pickleball will be taking over the MassMutual Center.

Boomer Nutcracker Ornament

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Dec. 30, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Enhance your holiday celebrations with our Boomer Nutcracker Ornament giveaway! This limited edition ornament will only be given out to the first 3,000 fans. Don't miss the opportunity to add this unique ornament to your holiday decor!

413 Night presented by MassLive

(Thunderbirds vs. Charlotte Checkers, Saturday, April 13, 7:05 p.m. ET)

On 4/13, join the Thunderbirds to celebrate all things Western Mass as we host a pregame event to put the spotlight on all that is great about our region of the state! The team will also be wearing our city-inspired Third Jerseys, along with select other nights throughout the season.

Annual Traditions

Ok-T-Bird-Fest & Pregame Beer Tasting presented by Bud Light

Hockey Puck Bottle Opener giveaway

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The T-Birds will hold the 6th Annual Ok-T-Bird-Fest on Saturday, Oct. 28. Prepare to be swept off your feet as the renowned Thunderbirds transform the Thunderdome into a captivating realm reminiscent of a traditional Oktoberfest beer hall. As in years past, the pregame beer tasting event will take center stage within the confines of the MassMutual Center. Beer tasting attendees will also receive a special T-Birds hockey puck bottle opener courtesy of Bud Light.

T-Birds School Day Game presented by MassMutual, Fontaine Bros. Construction & Mass Lottery

Drawstring Bag & Workbook for all students

(Thunderbirds vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Wednesday, November 8, 10:35 a.m. ET)

Mark your calendars for November 8th as the T-Birds host the annual School Day Game, a spectacle that combines education and the coolest game on Earth. This event, set to commence at the early hour of 10:35 a.m., will not only provide a captivating sports experience but also open a gateway to inspiration for students. In the lead-up to this unique morning matchup, an exclusive pregame symposium awaits eager students at the MassMutual Center. Local professionals from the fields of sports and entertainment will share their insights, offering a glimpse into their journeys.

Mayflower Marathon Night in partnership with Rock 102

(Thunderbirds vs. Bridgeport Islanders, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The Thunderbirds will once again partner with Rock 102 morning show hosts "Bax & Nagle" in collaboration on the annual Mayflower Marathon, which collects trailers full of food donations to Open Pantry ahead of the holiday season. The Thunderbirds will be collecting donations at all November home games in the lead up to this night.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Specialty Jersey

(Thunderbirds vs. Utica Comets, Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Hockey Fights Cancer returns to the Thunderdome as we join together in the fight against cancer. The Thunderbirds will wear specialty lavender jerseys that will be auctioned off post game to benefit Bitsy's Army, a charity spearheaded by Thunderbirds forward Will Bitten.

Pucks N' Paws presented by Smithland Pet Center

(Thunderbirds vs. Bridgeport Islanders, Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The Thunderbirds will admit their four-legged "furiends" for a special dog-friendly celebration at the rink, presented by Smithland Pet Center. A portion of each dog ticket purchased that evening will benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals.

Throwback Night presented by MassMutual - Specialty Jersey

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 6, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The Thunderbirds' annual "blast from the past" tradition continues on Jan. 6 against the Bruins as part of Throwback Night presented by MassMutual. As has become customary on Throwback Night, the T-Birds will once again salute Springfield's historic hockey past. The game experience will also bring about a vintage look and feel in elements of the game presentation and building decoration. This season's throwback jersey design will be revealed this winter.

Hometown Heroes Night presented by M&T Bank & 2nd Annual T-Birds Stair Climb

(Thunderbirds vs. Charlotte Checkers, Saturday, Jan. 27, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Springfield's Hometown Heroes Night, presented by M&T Bank, will once again take center stage on Jan. 27. This special evening is dedicated to honoring the dedicated police, fire, and first responders of the Pioneer Valley who consistently go above and beyond. Throughout the event, their commitment to our community will be acknowledged, with a highlight being a captivating parade of department vehicles on the ice during intermission.

The 2nd Annual Stair Climb kicks off prior to the game as many of our local heroes climb 1,121 stairs inside the MassMutual Center to raise funds for the Thunderbirds' Foundation.

Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise - Specialty Jersey

(Thunderbirds vs. Hershey Bears, Saturday, February 10, 7:05 p.m. ET)

For the fourth time running, get ready to witness the Thunderbirds transform into Springfield's adored cartoon family, all as part of Ice-O-Topes Night, presented by Balise, scheduled for Feb. 10. The reigning Calder Cup champions, the Hershey Bears, will play rival to the 'Topes in this year's installment. Be on the lookout for the reveal of the specially designed jerseys that pay tribute to this iconic animated crew.

Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines - Specialty Jersey

T-Birds Military Winter Hat giveaway presented by TD Bank

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, February 24, 7:05 p.m. ET

Continuing a proud tradition, the Thunderbirds are gearing up for the third consecutive season of wearing a special military-inspired jersey. This jersey will honor both active and veteran members of our Armed Forces, recognizing their remarkable dedication and sacrifice. After the game, fans will have the chance to participate in a postgame auction for these unique jerseys, with a portion of the proceeds going towards local military-based charities.

Sensory-Friendly Sunday presented by CHD

(Thunderbirds vs. Bridgeport Islanders, Sunday, March 3, 3:05 p.m.)

Get ready for an event that embraces inclusivity - the 4th annual Sensory Friendly Sunday, thoughtfully presented by CHD. This special day is designed to make the game experience more comfortable for fans with sensory sensitivities. The game presentation will be adjusted with no strobing lights and lower volume levels. The T-Birds, with the support of Springfield College's Occupational Therapy students, will also set up "cool down" stations outside the seating area, providing a quiet space for those who need it.

Pink in the Rink presented by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope - Specialty Jersey

Light Up Bam Bam Sticks Giveaway

(Thunderbirds vs. Toronto Marlies, Saturday, March 9, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Get ready for the heartwarming return of Pink in the Rink, now in its seventh year, presented in partnership with Baystate Health and Rays of Hope. This touching event continues to bring awareness to breast cancer and unite the community in support.

Before the game, a special pregame celebration will spotlight local breast cancer survivors, highlighting their courage and strength. The Thunderbirds will wear specialty jerseys, symbolizing their dedication to the cause. The proceeds from the jersey auctions will be donated to the Rays of Hope, in collaboration with the Baystate Health Foundation, ensuring that the support stays within Western Massachusetts. Join us in this meaningful initiative that showcases solidarity and compassion in our community.

Fan Appreciation Night & Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with the support of the Springfield BID

(Thunderbirds vs.Hartford Wolf Pack, Saturday, April 20, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The Thunderbirds celebrate the last regular season home game with the I-91 Rivalry inside the Thunderdome. Fans will be treated to a pregame Block Party at MGM Springfield from 4:00 - 6:00 PM presented by Community Bank N.A. with the support of the Springfield Business Improvement District (BID). The outdoor bash will feature live music, food, and drink. During the game, enter the jersey off your back raffle and win a jersey from your favorite T-Birds player!

Season-Long Promotions

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Fridays ft. Pregame Concerts

(All Friday games: promotion begins at 6:00 p.m.; games start at 7:05 p.m. ET)

Get ready for an unbeatable Friday night experience at the Thunderdome with the return of MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Fridays. It's all about providing incredible value for T-Birds fans.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. until the end of the first period, you can enjoy Coors Light draft beers (12 oz), hot dogs, and sodas for just $2 each. This amazing deal adds an extra layer of excitement to your game night. Plus, Thunderbirds Full Season and 22 Game ticket members can enjoy these special drink prices at every game throughout the season.

And there's more - Fridays also bring back the best local music with the MGM Pregame Concert Series. From 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., you can catch some of the top Pioneer Valley talent live on the concourse, setting the perfect tone for a fantastic evening.

Sunday Fundays ft. Character Appearances

(All Sunday afternoon games: Oct. 15, March 3, April 14; all games start at 3:05 p.m. ET)

Sunday Fundays will make a return on three occasions during the 2023-24 season, and families can take advantage of a Sunday-only offer. A family of four will have the ability to purchase packages that include: four tickets, four hot dogs, four small popcorns, four small sodas - as part of the Sunday Funday Pack. These affordable packages are priced at $70 in the Defense zone (sections 28-31, 1-5), $80 in the Attack zone (sections 13-20), and $90 in the Center Value area (sections 6-7, 11-12, 21-22, 26-27)..

Characters appearing at Sunday Funday games will be announced at a later date.

Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

(All Wednesday games)

Get ready for the return of a fun tradition - the Thunderbirds' four Wednesday games are back as Winning Wednesday presented by the Mass Lottery. If the Thunderbirds win on a Wednesday, anyone with a ticket to that game can redeem their ticket for a complimentary ticket to the next Wednesday home game on the schedule.

Please note, if the Thunderbirds win the last Winning Wednesday game of the season on December 27, your ticket from that night can be redeemed for a complimentary ticket to the game on Friday, January 5. It's a way to add extra excitement to your Wednesday nights with the Thunderbirds.

2023-24 Promotional Schedule Breakdown

*Dates and promotions subject to change*

OCTOBER

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with support from the Springfield BID / Third Jersey Rally Towel & Magnet Schedule Giveaway (All Fans)

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.: Kids Opening Day presented by MGM Springfield/ Character Appearance/ Post-game Skate / Magnet Schedule Giveaway (All Fans)

Friday, Oct. 20 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Ok-T-Bird-Fest (Pregame Beer Tasting event - 21+) presented by Bud Light / Hockey Puck Bottle Opener Giveaway (first 2,000 fans)

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 3 vs. BEL, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: Tommy Cross Night & Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Stop & Shop (first 3,000 fans)

Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. LV, 10:35 a.m.: School Day Game presented by MassMutual, Fontaine Bros. Construction & Mass Lottery / Winning Wednesday / All Students Receive Drawstring Bag & Workbook

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Mayflower Marathon Night in partnership with Rock 102 / Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by bankESB / Big Y Family Night

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m.: Hockey Fights Cancer Night / Speciality Jerseys & Postgame Auction

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by King Gray Coach Lines

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas / Specialty Jersey & Postgame Auction

Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m.: Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Pucks N' Paws presented by Smithland Pet Center

Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery / Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Springfield Pharmacy (first 1,500 kids 12-and-under)

Friday, Dec. 29 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by Hyundai

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Boomer Nutcracker Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

JANUARY

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by Eastern States Exposition

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Throwback Night presented by MassMutual / Specialty Jerseys & Postgame Auction

Monday, Jan. 15 vs. WBS, 3:05 p.m.: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Matinee / Game Presented by Mass Lottery / Kids Take Over Day / Postgame Full Team Autograph Session

Friday, Jan. 26 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by A. Crane Construction

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: Hometown Heroes Night presented by M&T Bank / 2nd Annual T-Birds Stair Climb

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise / Specialty Jerseys & Postgame Auction

Friday, Feb. 23 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by Big Y / T-Birds Rubik's Cube Giveaway (first 2,500 fans) / Big Y Family Night

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines / Specialty Jerseys & Postgame Auction / T-Birds Military Winter Hat Giveaway presented by TD Bank (first 2,000 fans)

MARCH

Saturday, March 2 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.: Hockey Is For Everyone Night & Pregame Pickleball Palooza / Belt Bag Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

Sunday, March 3 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.: Sensory Friendly Sunday presented by CHD / Character Appearance/ Postgame Skate

Friday, March 8 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, March 9 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.: Pink in the Rink presented by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope / Specialty Pink Jerseys & Postgame Auction / Light Up Bam Bam Sticks (all fans)

Friday, March 22 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, March 23 vs. SYR, 7:05 p.m.: Vote for Boomer Night / Appearance & Meet-and-Greet w/ Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro)

APRIL

Saturday, April 13 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: 413 Night Presented by MassLive

Sunday, April 14 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.: Sunday Funday presented by FR Investment Group / Boomer's Birthday Bash (Mascots & Character appearances) / Postgame Paint the Ice Event

Saturday, April 20 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Fan Appreciation Night presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with support from the Springfield BID

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages feature the best savings plus the most benefits, including an exclusive commemorative jersey.

Single game tickets for the Thunderbirds' 2023-24 regular season are on sale now here. For more details and to inquire about Thunderbirds tickets, fans may call the Thunderbirds office at (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.