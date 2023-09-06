Firebirds Sign Defenseman Ryan Jones

September 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that defenseman Ryan Jones has been signed to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Jones appeared in 137 games for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder also played in 29 games for the Rochester Americans during the 2020-21 season. Jones, 27, has totaled 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists) in 166 games in the American Hockey League and has racked up 128 penalty minutes.

Before joining the pro ranks, Jones played collegiate hockey for the University of Nebraska-Omaha and served as an assistant captain for his senior season. The Crown Point, IN native put up 42 points (4 goals, 38 assists) in 141 NCAA contests. Jones also spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars (120 GP, 7 G, 36 A, 43 P, 181 PIM).

