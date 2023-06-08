Bridgeport Islanders Hiring Gameday and Promotional Positions

June 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are hiring several gameday and promotional positions for the upcoming season including their 2023-24 hype team and mascot.

Positions are part time and begin this summer. The primary focus is to promote the Bridgeport and New York Islanders with the use of various marketing activations, sales strategies, and community initiatives.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to break into sports or get their feet wet in the industry, especially for students and recent grads," Bridgeport Islanders Game Presentation Manager Megan Hopton said. "We are taking big strides to enhance the gameday atmosphere at Total Mortgage Arena and this is a fantastic chance to be a large part of the excitement."

Those interested in the hype team or mascot openings are encouraged to apply online as soon as possible.

For more information or to be considered for either role, click "apply now" via the links above and fully complete the application process.

The Bridgeport Islanders are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our organization. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.