American Hockey League Announces Partnership with SponsorCX

June 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that it has formed a new partnership with SponsorCX, whereby SponsorCX has been named the Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the AHL.

The partnership will offer a world-class sponsorship management solution to all teams across the AHL at an affordable league-wide rate. SponsorCX provides an end-to-end sponsorship management software solution, which allows teams to:

manage accounts, contacts, activities, and create customized agreements;

organize inventory assets in a single location;

create and track the fulfillment process through a collaborative task management portal;

manage artwork approvals, proof of performance, billing, and trade with customized reporting; and

access and manage sponsorship information through the SponsorCX mobile app.

"We are very excited about the start of our partnership with SponsorCX," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "The relationship with SponsorCX will allow all AHL teams the opportunity to collaborate with corporate partners on sponsorship fulfillment at the highest level."

"We are excited to announce this game-changing partnership with the AHL," said Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "We are ready and poised to deliver an innovative sponsorship management solution to every team across the AHL, while maintaining the league's mission to provide world-class hockey entertainment."

