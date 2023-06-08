Pioneer Health Care Named "Official First Aid Partner" of the Belleville Senators

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Pioneer Health Care are pleased to announce today, an extension of their corporate partnership for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season, with Pioneer being named the team's "Official First Aid Partner".

As it did in 2023-24, Pioneer Health Care will receive advertising and branding opportunities inside CAA Arena and will once again be the presenting sponsor of the "Injury and Scratch Report" on Belleville Sens Entertainment Network broadcasts, and the Club's social media feeds.

Pioneer Health Care staff will also continue to provide first aid and emergency medical services to fans and attendees at CAA Arena, during every Belleville Senators home game.

"Hockey brings together our local community and Pioneer Health is proud to be a part of it," said Pioneer Health Care Founder and CEO, Travis Shawcross. "Pioneer Health is pleased to partner with the Belleville Senators as the "Official First Aid Partner for the 2023-24 season. Pioneer Health has a continued commitment to the local community and giving back. The Belleville Senators core values and dedication to the safety of their fans impressed us from the first meeting. Our aligned goals and dedication to the community makes the partnership with the Belleville Senators align perfectly. We look forward to continuing the relationship in the years to come."

"The safety of our fans and everyone inside CAA Arena is our top priority," said Belleville Senators Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Breanne Matthews. "We're so proud to partner again with a care provider like Pioneer Health, who is so aligned with our values as a Club and committed to providing extraordinary care for patients across the Quinte Region."

