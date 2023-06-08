Rangers Ink Anton Blidh to Two-Year Contract Extension

June 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Anton Blidh on a two-year contract extension.

Blidh, 28, appeared in 17 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season, scoring eleven points (7 g, 4 a). He added seven points (2 g, 5 a) in nine playoff games, Hartford's first appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs since 2015.

Blidh finished the Calder Cup Playoffs with a +11 rating, tied for the fifth highest +/- in Wolf Pack postseason history. He also scored a shorthanded goal in the club's First Round sweep of the Springfield Thunderbirds, becoming the 14th player in franchise history to notch a shorthanded goal in the playoffs.

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Blidh appeared in 14 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and 36 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. The native of Mölnlycke, Sweden, scored 12 points (6 g, 6 a) with the Eagles.

Blidh was acquired by the Rangers on March 3rd in exchange for forward Gustav Rydahl.

In 331 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Eagles, and Providence Bruins, Blidh has scored 111 points (59 g, 52 a). He's also appeared in 84 NHL games with the Avalanche and Boston Bruins, scoring 12 points (4 g, 8 a).

The Wolf Pack will host their 2023-24 home opener at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th. Time and opponent will be released at a later date, along with the full 2023-24 regular season schedule.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.