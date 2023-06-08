Syracuse Crunch to Hold 30th Season Home Opener October 14

June 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2023-24 season beginning with the team's 30th Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Oct. 14 game will feature a special opening ceremony celebrating 30 seasons of Crunch hockey in downtown Syracuse.

Below is a complete list of the six guaranteed home dates:

Saturday, October 14

Friday, November 24

Saturday, December 23

Saturday, January 13

Saturday, February 24

Saturday, March 30

Opponents and start times will be announced when the AHL releases the full regular season schedule at a later date. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

Ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.