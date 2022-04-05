Brewers Announce 2022 Timber Rattlers Roster

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are loaded with Milwaukee Brewers prospects to open the 2022 Midwest League season. Sal Frelick, Milwaukee's #1 draft pick in 2021 and the #1 prospect in the organization, is one of eight Brewer minor league players on MLB Pipeline's list of top 30 prospects in the organization.

Infielder Tyler Black, who was a Competitive Balance Round pick of Milwaukee in 2021, is the other top ten Brewers prospect on the team to start 2022. Black, who played his college baseball at Wright State, is rated at #6 in the system.

The other Top 30 prospects include outfielder Joe Gray Jr, who had a 20 homer/20 stolen base season in the minors last season, at #13, pitchers Antoine Kelly (#14) and Russell Smith (#16), infielder Zavier Warren (#18), outfielder Carlos Rodríguez (#22), and pitcher Cam Robinson (#27). Frelick, Gray, Kelly, Warren, Rodríguez, and Robinson, all spent time with the Timber Rattlers in 2021.

There are ten other players on this roster who spent time in Wisconsin in 2021. Pitchers Kent Hasler, Justin Jarvis, Brandon Knarr, Joey Matulovich, Zach Mort, Brady Schanuel, TJ Shook, and Cristían Sierra, catcher Alex Hall, and infielders Yeison Coca and Antonio Piñero. Two pitchers on the roster for 2022 were members of the Rattlers in 2019: Tyler Gillies and Max Lazar.

There are also three additions to manager Joe Ayrault's support staff. Brooke Boggs is the assistant athletic trainer. Madalyn Carrasco is the strength and conditioning coach. Corey Leaden is the video technician.

Minor League Baseball rules allow 30 active players for teams in the Midwest League and the Timber Rattlers are at that 30-player limit.

Pitchers (16): Robbie Baker, Tyler Gillies, Miguel Guerrero, Kent Hasler, Justin Jarvis, Antoine Kelly, Brandon Knarr, Max Lazar, Joey Matulovich, James Meeker, Zach Mort, Cam Robinson, Brady Schanuel, TJ Shook, Cristían Sierra, and Russell Smith

Catchers (3): Wes Clarke, Alex Hall, and Darien Miller

Infielders (7): Tyler Black, Noah Campbell, Yeison Coca, Ernesto Martínez Jr., Ethan Murray, Antonio Piñero, and Zavier Warren

Outfielders (4): Sal Frelick, Joe Gray Jr., Tristan Peters, and Carlos Rodríguez

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8. Game time at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is 6:40pm.

