Dragons Announce 2022 Entertainment Highlights and Special Events

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons announced their 2022 Entertainment Highlights today. The Dragons officially open their 22nd season on Friday, April 8th when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 p.m. at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons have the longest sell-out streak in sports history at 1,385 consecutive regular season games at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons have led all of Class-A baseball in attendance for each of their 21 seasons of operation.

Dragons Entertainment Highlights, 2022

The Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, once again return for every game during the 2022 season. Other ballpark characters, Wink, Roofman, Princess Jade, and ATMO will perform at select games. Once again, the Dragons have put together an exciting lineup of entertainment acts focusing on family fun.

The Dragons "Green Team" orchestrates a variety of hilarious family-friendly skits during games. Each year, new skits and contests are brainstormed throughout the off-season and the Green Team rehearses and perfects the skits during pre-season and in the afternoons prior to games. The Dragons promise new skits, scoreboard videos, and entertainment acts with a family-entertainment theme.

Opening Night

The Dragons Opening Night game on April 8th will feature great entertainment for fans of all ages. Fans will be thrilled by a C-17 flyover. The band jersey joe will perform on the plaza. The national anthem will be performed by the Emmanuel Christian Select Choir, winner of the Dayton Daily News national anthem contest. They were chosen from a group of more than 200 who submitted recordings of their performances in hopes of being selected to perform the national anthem at Dragons games this season.

Also on Opening Day:

WPAFB Honor Guard presenting our nation's colors

Dove Release

Chalk Artist

Princess Jade

Mini-Dugout Dancers

Retirement Village People

Six Fireworks Shows on Dragons 2022 Entertainment Schedule

The Dragons have scheduled six post-game fireworks shows at Day Air Ballpark during the 2022 season. All six shows are presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. Fireworks shows will begin after the conclusion of the Dragons game on the following dates (all six games begin at 7:05 p.m.):

Saturday, May 21

Saturday, June 4

Saturday, June 25

Monday, July 4

Saturday, July 23

Saturday, August 13

ZOOperstars, BirdZerk!, Team Zoom to Visit Day Air Ballpark

Special entertainment in 2022 at Day Air Ballpark includes the ZooperStars, BirdZerk!, and two appearances by Team Zoom Canine Entertainment.

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires, and acrobatic, synchronized dances. In 2008, BirdZerk! was named the top minor league baseball promotional act by CNBC sports business columnist Darren Rovell. BirdZerk! will visit Day Air Ballpark on June 4.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr. The ZOOperstars will perform on June 5.

The Team Zoom Canine Entertainment group is also a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark. These unbelievably athletic dogs will perform death-defying leaps and unique tricks at incredible speeds. They will perform two times this season at Day Air Ballpark, entertaining Dragons fans on April 23 and June 25.

2022 Schedule of National Entertainment Acts at Day Air Ballpark

Saturday, April 23, 1:05 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Saturday, June 4, 7:05 pm: BirdZerk!

Sunday, June 5, 7:05 pm: ZOOperstars

Saturday, June 25, 7:05 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

The Drone Express Dragons Lair at Day Air Ballpark

The Drone Express Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, all beef hot dogs, smoked pulled chicken, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and Dragons t-shirt.

Wendy's Friends and Family Days/Nights

Dragons Wendy's Friends & Family Days and Nights at Day Air Ballpark provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggee Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats, or $13 for lawn tickets.

Dates are Saturday, April 9; Saturday, April 23; Sunday, May 22; Sunday, June 5; Thursday, June 23; Friday, June 24; Saturday, July 9; Saturday, August 6; Thursday, August 11; Friday, September 2.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream after every Dragons Day Game

Following every Dragons day game in 2022 (all Sunday home game and the first two Saturday home games), kids can enter the playing field and run the bases. Dates are April 9, April 10, April 23, April 24, May 8, May 22, June 5, June 12, June 26, July 10, July 24, August 7, August 14, September 4. All day games start at 1:05 p.m.

Group Tickets and Hospitality Areas

A variety of fun options are also available for group outings, lawn, suites, party decks, and our all-inclusive Drone Express Dragons Lair. The Dragons Lair and Luxury Suites are sold out for the season. The Dragons have created a Wait List for tickets to Hospitality Areas. For more information, visit this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/hospitalityareas

Family Events at Day Air Ballpark in 2022

High School Baseball presented by Bob Ross Auto Group

For the 17th consecutive season, the Dragons will play host to high school baseball, as 47 area high school teams will play regular season games at Day Air Ballpark. The 24-game schedule is presented by Bob Ross Auto Group and runs throughout April and May. Admission is free, and concession stands will be open so that fans can enjoy a full day at the ballpark. The high schools are able to provide their own PA announcers, cheer squads, national anthem singers, and some schools even bring their own radio broadcasters to the ballpark. Participating high schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.

Kroger Baseball Buddies

Kids 7-12 can go to local Kroger stores to sign up for a chance to be a Kroger Baseball Buddy. Those picked will get the full Dragons experience including a replica Dragons jersey and Dragons souvenirs.

Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts Overnighters

These popular overnight events are set for Friday, June 10 and Friday, July 8. Local scouts spend the night at the ballpark and watch a movie on the video board.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Home Run for Life

The Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have teamed up to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. This program honors individuals who have shown tremendous strength and courage in fighting serious illnesses. Each honoree takes a home run lap around the bases during a Dragons game and receives an honorary engraved bat. Anthem Home Run for Life nights are May 18, June 22, August 3, and August 31.

Hometown Heroes Program

Five times during the 2022 baseball season, the Dragons will partner with the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There will be four special spotlights (April 22, May 17, June 12, and July 4) that will each highlight a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration will wrap up with a Celebration Night on August 13.

Community All-Stars Program

The Dragons partner with Flying Ace Express Car Wash on the Community All-Stars Program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From fire fighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, the Dragons will honor five. These honorees will be highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Dates are May 22, June 2, July 22, August 10, and September 1.

CareSource's Veteran Salute Program

CareSource's Veteran Salute program highlights five veteran's stories during the course of each season. Veterans who are chosen are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night. Dates are May 8, June 5, June 26, July 24, and August 14.

Dragons 5k Presented by Orthopedic Associates

On Saturday, July 16, the Dragons will host their annual 5k run. Pre-registration will get underway on April 11, online at daytondragons.com/dragons5k. The race will begin at 8 a.m. with options to participate in-person or virtually. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race by June 6, they will receive a Dragons bobblehead.

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

Great American Beer Tasting, presented by Heidelberg Distributing Company, returns to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 20. Over 100 different beers, ciders, and seltzers will be available for sampling. All attendees will receive a pint glass and raffle ticket for high-end Heidelberg Distributing and Dragons merchandise. Tickets go on sale in May. Purchase prior to June 1 and receive a free t-shirt and three bonus raffle tickets. Tickets will be available at the box office or online at daytondragons.com/beertasting.

Donatos Pizza Family Movie Nights

Donatos Family Movie Night is Friday, July 15 from 6-10 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. Come enjoy a featured presentation on the giant HD video board. There will also be kids inflatables, entertainment skits, Dragons mascots, a raffle, delicious ballpark food and more! Visit www.daytondragons.com/movienight for more information.

Mark Your Calendars!

High School Baseball at Day Air Ballpark. The 24-game schedule begins April 9

Hometown Heroes: April 22, May 17, June 12, July 4, August 13

CareSource's Veteran Salute Program: May 8, June 5, June 26, July 24, August 14

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Home Run for Life: May 18, June 22, August 3, August 31

Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors: May 21, June 4, June 25, July 4, July 23, August 13

Flying Ace Car Wash Community All-Star Nights: May 22, June 2, July 22, August 10, September 1

Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts Overnighters: June 10, July 8

Marvel "Defenders of the Diamond" Captain America Night: July 9

Dragons 5K: July 16

Dontatos Pizza Family Movie Nights: July 15

Great American Beer Tasting, presented by Heidelberg Distributing: August 20

