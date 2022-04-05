Winn, McGreevy Among Standouts on Chiefs Opening Day Roster

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, in conjunction with the St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2022 Opening Day roster on Tuesday.

The initial roster features 31 players, including three players who will start the year on the Injured List, and a pair of top ten prospects. Shortstop Masyn Winn, who suited up in 37 games with the Chiefs a year ago, is the Cardinals fifth-ranked prospect. He's joined by 2021 first-round draft pick Michael McGreevy, a right-handed pitcher who comes in as the eighth-ranked prospect in the system. All told, the 31 players hail from seven different countries. In 2021, 19 of the 31 names played at least one game for the Chiefs.

McGreevy outlines a roster that consists of 17 pitchers, with 15 active hurlers available for Opening Day. Logan Gragg, Wilfredo Pereira, Nick Trogrlic-Iverson and Michael YaSenka, who made a combined 65 starts a year ago, are back in the River City to begin 2022. Leonardo Taveras, who paced the club with 41 appearances last year, also returns. Other returnees include Ian Bedell, Nathanael Heredia, Colin Schmid, Jack Ralston and Enmanuel Solano. Bedell and Ralston will begin the season on the IL. An already experienced pitching staff will get a boost from the six remaining arms. Left-hander John Beller made 19 starts at Palm Beach last year. Gordon Graceffo, who touched triple digits on the radar gun at spring training, is a rising newcomer through the Cardinals system. Right-hander Ryan Loutous is an Illinois native and played collegiately at Washington University in St. Louis. Austin Love and Levi Prater are a pair of highly-touted hurlers. Love was a third-round draft pick in 2021, while Prater was selected in the same round a year prior. Dionys Rodriguez rounds out the staff. Rodriguez, a 21-year-old right-hander, posted an impressive 11.4 K/9 with Palm Beach a season ago.

The Chiefs will open the season with three catchers. All three backstops have played with the Chiefs at previous points in their careers. Aaron Antonini and Zade Richardson finished the 2021 campaign in Peoria and will restart with the Chiefs. Antonini spent time with Triple-A Memphis a year ago and hit a pair of homers in his short stint with the Chiefs. Richardson appeared in 71 games last year and was hit by a pitch more than anyone on the roster. Carlos Soto was in Peoria in 2019 and spent last season at Palm Beach.

The aforementioned Winn headlines an infield that is loaded with versatility. Jacob Buchberger, Thomas Francisco and Francisco Hernandez all return from a season ago. Buchberger and Hernandez showcased an ability to move around the diamond and both will play multiple spots on the infield again this season. Francisco, a 2021 draftee, hit .294 in his rookie season. Mack Chambers is a fellow 2021 draft pick. The switch-hitting infielder will begin the 2022 season in Peoria. Noah Mendlinger was signed by the Cardinals as a free agent last July. The 21-year-old infielder impressed at Palm Beach last year in limited action.

A trio of familiar names litter the Chiefs outfield. Matt Chamberlain, Tommy Jew and Jhon Torres all suited up with Peoria last season. Torres will begin the year on the IL. He remains a top 30 prospect in the Cardinals system, as MLB Pipeline lists him at No. 24. Mike Antico and LJ Jones complete the quintet of outfielders.

The Chiefs kick off their 39th season of professional baseball this Friday in Appleton, Wisconsin. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Great Lakes Loons. Gates open at 5:30 and fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame festivities on the field. Fans can purchase tickets in-person at the box office or online at peoriachiefs.com.

