South Bend Cubs Announce 2022 Opening Night Schedule of Events, First Homestand of the Season

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for highly anticipated Opening Night 2022 as they prepare for the first pitch of the season's home opener on Friday, April 8.

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2022 South Bend Cubs magnet schedule. Pre-game festivities include a performance by the Grooveheads and ax-throwing provided by Generation AdventurePlex.

The National Anthem will be performed by John Vincent, resident National Anthem singer for the Chicago Cubs.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Friday, April 8, Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 5 p.m.

- First 2,000 fans receive a 2022 South Bend Cubs magnet schedule.

- Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, April 9, Quad Cities River Bandits, 4:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 2 p.m.

- Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky fans will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel that will land on one of six amazing prizes, including a 50" TV or iPad. Fans ages 18 and older are eligible to register and must be present at the game to win.

Sunday, April 10, Quad Cities River Bandits, 2:05 p.m.

- Gates open at noon

- First 1,000 fans receive a fleece blanket giveaway.

- Sunday FUNday: Fans can play catch on the field before the game.

- Autism Awareness Day: April is Autism Awareness Month. Join us as we promote awareness, kindness and understanding for those living with autism.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

