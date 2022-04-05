New for 2022: What to Expect on Cubs Gamedays

April 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs want to make sure fans are well prepared and ready for the 66 home games at Four Winds Field this season, starting with Opening Day this Friday, April 8. This year fans will experience 16 firework nights, 17 giveaway days and the most weekend home games ever.

PARKING: Parking has been made even easier this year as lot attendants can now accept credit cards. Cash will still be accepted but credit cards are preferred. Parking is $8 with seven easily accessible parking lots within walking distance of the ballpark.

NEW LIGHTS: This past off-season, Musco Lighting, the world leader in lighting, installed new LED field lights at Four Winds Field. These energy-efficient bulbs will provide an average of 125 foot-candles of illumination for the infield with an average of 100 foot-candles of illumination for the outfield. In addition to a brighter playing field, these lights are controlled by a computer, allowing the production team to add light shows and flare to the in-game experience for fans.

These lights are designed to reduce energy and maintenance costs between 50% to 85% and reduce light pollution by directing the light to the field and quickly powering on and off.

Additional information to help you plan your visit to Four Winds Field can be found below:

PARKING LOT REMINDERS: Lot A is a reserved lot and ticket holders must have a specific Lot A pass to park here. Lot B (just off Taylor Street), Lot C (next to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center) and Lot D (on South Street just east of the stadium) are all open to the public. Lots E and F just off Lafayette Blvd. east of the stadium are open most nights, but closed for technicians to set up the fireworks on select nights. Finally, lots H and I are beyond left field and The Ivy at Berlin Place Apartments at the corner of William and Western. Fans are reminded that parking is not permitted in the Ivy at Berlin Place lots without an apartment tag.

COURTESY SHUTTLES: Fans who require extra assistance to get to the ballpark from the parking lots can once again use the free courtesy shuttles provided by Saint Joseph Health Systems. The shuttles are available before, during, and after every game. To utilize this service, please ask a parking lot attendant.

TICKETS: Tickets are subject to availability and can be purchased or visiting the box office. The Four Winds Field box office is open on gamedays at 10:00 a.m. Sunday - Friday and at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for non-gameday hours. Fans are encouraged to use our mobile ticketing option. Just pull up the email from your phone and our ticket takers will be able to scan the bar code.

ENTRY: Fans will be able to enter the stadium through GATES A, B or D. Gates A & B are behind the home plate side and Gate D is located beyond center field between the Ivy at Berlin Place.

BAG CHECK: A reminder to all fans carrying a backpack or bag into the ballpark, all bags are subject to search at the bag check table located just outside the gates. A member of the safety team will check your bag and then scan your ticket. The organization appreciates the patience through this process. It is essential that every safety measure is taken to ensure each guest is safe and able to enjoy the game. Clear bags are not required.

TEAM STORE: The Cubs Den Team Store will be open for the entire game with new and exclusive items including the 2022 Series Shirt.

CONCESSION STANDS: The South Bend Cubs concession stands will be open throughout the game. Special food carts like Salsa and Steakadelphia will also be open, as well as the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. By fan request, Opening Weekend's food item feature is a fish sandwich. The beer-battered cod is served with lettuce and tomato, and has some kick with the addition of jalapeños and a horseradish tartar sauce (which can be requested on the side). Click here for a full list of new menu items for each homestand.

FUN ZONE: The Toyota Fun Zone is located beyond the left field foul pole, next to the Cubs Den Team Store and features two giant slides, an obstacle course and five bounce houses. Kids must be under 13 years old and under 62" tall to play. Wristbands are just $6 and kids can play all game long.

LAWN CHAIRS: Lawn and beach chairs will only be allowed in the lawn areas of Four Winds Field including the Surf Fiber Internet Right Field Lawn. Chairs may not block the walkways or be placed on the concrete areas on the concourse.

For all guest needs, please visit Guest Service located behind home plate on the concourse or find any South Bend Cubs employee for assistance. Fans can also text (574) 675-6398 with any concerns or issues.

The first pitch of the season is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday as the Cubs welcome the Quad Cities River Bandits to Four Winds Field. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Special Opening Night promotions include a magnet schedule to the first 2,000 fans, pre-game musical performance by the Grooveheads, National Anthem performance by Chicago Cubs anthem singer John Vincent, pre-game ax throwing station, and a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.