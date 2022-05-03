Brewers' #1 Prospect SAL Frelick Added to Shuckers' Roster

May 3, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Milwaukee Brewers' #1 prospect Sal Frelick has been added to the Biloxi Shuckers roster, the Brewers announced on Tuesday. Additionally, OF Tristen Lutz has been placed on the development list retroactive to 4/30 and INF Luis Urías has returned to Milwaukee, ending his Major League rehab.

Frelick, 22, comes to the Shuckers from the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In 21 games with the T-Rats, Frelick slashed .291/.391/.456 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine RBI and 12 runs scored. Taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Brewers out of Boston College, Frelick is the first member of the 2021 draft class to reach Biloxi. He is scheduled to hit leadoff for the Shuckers on Tuesday night in Montgomery.

Urías returns to Milwaukee after completing his Major League rehab assignment, appearing in seven games with Biloxi and hitting .167 with a double and 2 RBI. Lutz is placed on the development list after appearing in 10 games with the Shuckers and slashing .121/.211/.303 with two home runs and six RBI.

The Shuckers begin a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Tyler Herb (2-1, 1.96 ERA) takes the bump for Biloxi opposite Biscuits' RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 3.50) for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.