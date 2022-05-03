Smokies Flirt with No-No, Take Series-Opener with Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (11-10) defeated the Birmingham Barons (9-13) 3-2 Tuesday night at Regions Field in Birmingham. Tennessee flirted with a no-hitter for six innings before the Barons rallied late, but the Smokies' bullpen held on to win and snap a three-game losing streak.

Tennessee starting pitcher Cam Sanders (W, 1-1) twirled a gem to give the Smokies' starting pitching their first win of the season. The right-hander tossed five hitless innings before he was removed for Danis Correa in the sixth. Sanders struck out nine batters and allowed just one walk on 65 pitches (46 strikes).

Correa allowed a leadoff triple to Tyler Nelsony in the sixth to break up Tennessee's no-hit bid. The Barons plated two runs in the inning to pull within one, but Bryan Hudson (S,2) slammed the door shut to earn his second save of 2022.

Tennessee's quality pitching performance made a three-run Tennessee first inning matter. Left fielder Darius Hill led off the game with a solo home run. Bryce Ball drove in a run with a double, and second baseman Andy Weber capped the inning by driving in a run on an error.

The Smokies and the Barons will play the second game of their series on Wednesday afternoon at Regions Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET when the Smokies send right-hander Ryan Jensen (0-1, 5.84 ERA) to the mound to face Birmingham's Kaleb Roper (0-2, 7.36 ERA).

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 for a seven-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Tennessee will celebrate Peanut Free Night on Tuesday and National Chocolate Chp Cookie Day on Saturday before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

