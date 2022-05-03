Barons' Comeback Falls Short in Game 1 Loss to Smokies

The Barons took a tough loss in the opening game of the home stand against the Smokies 3-2. All of the Tennessee runs were scored in the first inning. Darius Hill smacked his second homer of the season to lead off the game. Shortly after that, Christopher Morel was plated on a double from Bryce Ball, who ended up scoring himself after a fielding error from first baseman Alex Destino.

Birmingham starter Jason Bilous took his second loss of the season, but there was a lot to like after the first frame. The righty lasted six innings, the longest outing of any Barons starter this season. He also struck out six, one shy of his career high.

Bilous' performance pales in comparison to Smokies starter Cam Sanders. The 25-year-old threw five innings without allowing a hit before being yanked. He also struck out nine without walking a batter.

Tyler Neslony broke the combined no-hit bid to lead off the seventh inning with a triple. That put him atop the Southern League lead with 15 extra-base hits. The next batter was Yoelqui Céspedes who put Birmingham on the board with an RBI single. Céspedes advanced to second on a wild pitch and on a hit and run with Rodriguez at the plate, Céspedes scored from second on a fielding error from second baseman Andy Weber.

Alex Destino doubled in the bottom of the ninth, but was stranded there.

Birmingham will start Kaleb Roper (0-2, 7.36) and Tennessee will go with Ryan Jensen (0-1, 5.84) tomorrow morning for an 11:00 CT first pitch.

