Alexander and Lugbauer Homer, M-Braves Top Pensacola 3-2 in Series Opener

May 3, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Alexander hits first home run of season, Lugbauer ties league leaders with eighth homer, Michael Harris II extends on-base streak to 22 games BOX SCORE PEARL, MS - CJ Alexander homered to center field, Drew Lugbauer homered to right field and the Mississippi Braves beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 3-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves pitching staff turned in a great performance.

RHP Darius Vines went 5.0 innings and gave up two runs off three hits and four walks with four strikeouts. He picked his second win while dropping to a 4.70 ERA.

LHP Jake Higginbotham, RHP Justin Maese and RHP Victor Vodnik combined to toss four scoreless innings to secure the win. Vodnik picked up his first save and has three scoreless innings over three appearances.

In the second, Alexander smashed a solo homer to the batter's eye in center field to give the M-Braves a 1-0 lead. The 423-foot blast was Alexander's first home run of the season.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the fourth, Lugbauer hammered a 431-foot home run to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill out in right field to make it 2-1.

Lugbauer tied the league leaders with his eighth home run. Three of the homers came at Trustmark Park, one of the most difficult parks to hit the long ball. Lugbauer is hitting .259 with eight home runs and 16 RBI.

Justin Dean brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 3-1. Atlanta transferred Dean from Triple-A Gwinnett today.

Pensacola scored a run in the fifth to make it 3-2, but the M-Braves held on with four shutout frames to close out the game.

Michael Harris II extended his league leading on-base streak to 22 games with a line drive base hit to left field in the seventh inning. Atlanta's top prospect is hitting .330 with four home runs and 19 RBI. The outfielder is currently on a nine-game hitting streak after starting the season on a 10-game hit streak.

The second game of the six-game series is on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. RHP Tanner Gordon (0-0, --) makes his Double-A debut for Mississippi against RHP Cody Mincey (0-1, 4.80) for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.