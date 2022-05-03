Tuesday, May 3 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (8-13, 4th SL South, -4.0) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (PNS) (9-12, 3rd SL South, -3.0)

RHP Darius Vines (1-1, 5.50) vs. RHP George Soriano (0-0, 3.18)

Game #22 | Home Game #10

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves: RHP Tanner Gordon to Mississippi from High-A Rome, OF Justin Dean to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett...OF Jacob Pearson and RHP Trey Riley to High-A Rome from Mississippi.

Today's Promotions:

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos meet for the first time in 2022 for a six-game series at Trustmark Park. They will meet a total of 30 times this season, with 18 games at Trustmark Park and 12 games at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

ROAD SERIES HIGHLIGHTS: The M-Braves took four of six games at Montgomery, winning their first series of the season. The teams split the first four games before the M-Braves came from behind to win the final two games of the series.

- Michael Harris II extended his on-base streak to 21 games. He is the only player in Double- A to reach in the first 23 games and is currently on an eight-game hitting streak. Harris II started the season on a 10-game hit streak. Harris II homered twice on Sunday, including a 432-foot blast to right field to leadoff the game. It was his first career multihome run game.

- Luke Waddell went 11-for-26 with his first career Double-A home run and nine RBI. Waddell recorded the M-Braves' first five-hit game since 2018 on Saturday, finishing 5-for- 5 with five singles. Alejandro Salazar recorded the last five-hit game on July 15, 2018 vs. Pensacola.

- The M-Braves bats produced 13 home runs from these players: Michael Harris II (3), Drew Lugbauer (3), Yariel Gonzalez (2), Jalen Miller (2), Hendrik Clementina (1), Riley Delgado (1), Luke Waddell (1).

THE COMEBACK KIDS: The M-Braves came from behind in the ninth inning in back-to-back games to close out the series. Those wins marked just the third and fourth times in the last 51 games the M-Braves won when trailing after eight innings. The M-Braves went 2-38 when trailing after eight innings last season.

- In the final game, the M-Braves trailed 5-2 with two outs in the ninth. Luke Waddell smashed his first Double-A home run, a three-run shot to right field to tie the game at 5-5. Jalen Miller hit a grand slam in the 10th, and the M-Braves went on to win 11-7 in the club's third straight win. Michael Harris II smacked two homers, including a 432-foot bomb on the second pitch of the game.

- In game five, the M-Braves blew a 6-1 lead, and trailed 9-7 heading into the 9th, but the club rallied for three runs after being down to their final strike twice to win 10-9. Saturday's win marked the first time Mississippi has won back-to-back games in 2022. Riley Delgado finished 3-for-5 with the game-winning two-run single in the ninth.

MR. MICHAEL HARRIS II: The Atlanta Braves' top prospect is currently on a 21-game onbase streak, hitting .333 with four home runs, 19 RBI, two triples, six doubles and nine stolen bases, plus seven multi-hit games. He is the only Double-A player to reach base safely in all 21 games, and one of just four in minor league baseball to do so. (David Hensley, SUG/ Stone Garrett, RNO/ Esteury Ruiz, SAM).

- Harris II recorded hits in 10 straight games to start the season - just one of three players in minor league baseball to do so. He is currently on an eight-game hit streak.

- He ranks among the Southern League leaders in AVG (.333, 5th), RBI (19, 3rd), hits (29, 1st), stolen bases (9, 3rd), SLG (.586, 9th), OPS (.982, 9th), triples (2, T-3rd), XBH (12, T-5th) and total bases (51, 2nd).

LUUUUUUUUUUUKE: Luke Waddell smashed his first career Double-A home run on Sunday, a three-run homer to tie the game at 5-5 in the ninth. Over the series, Waddell went 11-for-26 with a home run and nine RBI, including a 5-for-5 performance on Saturday.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: The M-Braves are averaging 7.6 runs per game, which ranks fourth in all of minor league baseball over the last eight games, batting .284 with 16 home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, and 61 runs scored.

WHAT A START FOR SHUSTER: LHP Jared Shuster has tossed back-to-back 7.0 inning outings, setting a new career high. Shuster holds a 2-2 record with a 1.88 ERA and five walks to 28 strikeouts in 24.0 innings. He ranks top five in the Southern League in ERA (1.88, 5th), strikeouts (28, 4th), innings pitched (24.0, T-2nd), opponent batting average (.179, 3rd) and WHIP (0.83, 1st).

- Shuster struck out a career-high 12 over 5.0 shutout innings on Saturday, April 16 at Biloxi. He matched a Southern League record by striking out the final eight batters of the outing. The only other four Southern League pitchers to accomplish eight-straight strikeouts: Jim Jefferson (1988, Chattanooga), Dan Miceli (1996, Carolina), Anthony Reyes (2004, Tennessee), Nik Turley (2017, Chattanooga).

