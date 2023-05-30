Brett Mclean Named Iowa Wild Head Coach

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the hiring of Brett McLean as head coach of the Iowa Wild.

McLean, 44 (8/14/78), spent the last three seasons (2020-23) as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Wild. During his tenure with the Wild, he helped the team to three consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berths and a 134-63-23 (.661) regular-season record, the sixth-best point percentage in the National Hockey League (NHL) during that span. He returns to Des Moines after previously serving three seasons (2017-20) as an assistant coach for Iowa, during which time the club recorded an 107-71-37 (.583) regular-season record in American Hockey League (AHL) play.

Prior to his coaching career, the Comox, B.C., native played professionally as a forward for 18 seasons (1999-2017), compiling 1,111 games across seven different leagues (NHL, AHL, IHL, ECHL, SEL, Swiss-A and the Austrian League). Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the ninth round (242nd overall) of the 1997 NHL Draft, McLean posted 162 points (56-106=162) in 385 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers from 2002-09. For his AHL career, he totaled 198 points (72-26=198) in 274 games with Cincinnati, Saint John, Houston, Norfolk and Rockford (1998-12). He recorded 406 points (181-225@6) in 329 games in five seasons (1994-99) in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Tacoma, Kelowna and Brandon. McLean also represented Canada multiple times during his playing career, including at the Under-18 level, the 1998 IIHF World Junior Championship and for six Spengler Cups. He won the Swiss-A championship in 2010 and the Spengler Cup in 2012.

McLean and his wife, Brenna, have a daughter Darian, and two sons, Nixon and Nash.

