IceHogs Re-Sign Perrott for 2023-24

May 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs defenseman Andrew Perrott

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Andrew Perrott to an AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.

Perrott, 21, appeared in 13 games with the IceHogs last season and posted a goal and an assist from the blue line. The Columbia Station, Ohio native spent much of the season in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel and accrued 20 points (4G, 16A) and 77 penalty minutes in 51 games. Perrott also appeared in two Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Fuel and registered one assist.

The 5-foot-10, 216-pound defenseman made his AHL debut on Feb. 24 against the Iowa Wild, and he recorded his first two AHL points with a goal and an assist against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Apr. 2.

