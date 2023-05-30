Belleville Sens and Quinte Red Devils to Host Inaugural "Battle on the Bay Tournament" in January 2024

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Quinte Regional Minor Hockey Association are thrilled to announce the establishment of the inaugural "Battle on the Bay AAA Tournament", to be held from January 19 to January 21, 2024.

All games will be played at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre in Belleville, with the semi-finals and finals to be played at the home of the Belleville Senators, CAA Arena (also located inside the QSWC).

The tournament for elite Tier-1 AAA programs, will operate in both the U14 (2010 birth year) and U15 (2009 birth year) divisions, with 10 teams per division and each team is guaranteed to play at least four games. All games will consist of three periods of 12 minutes, 12 minutes, and 15 minutes. All three periods in the semi-finals and finals will be 15 minutes each. Ice resurfacing will take place after the second period of each game.

In between games, players and their families will have the opportunity to experience all the Bay of Quinte Region has to offer, from activities, to restaurants, shopping and more. Teams may also have a chance to attend a Belleville Senators game, subject to the American Hockey League's 2023-24 schedule, which is slated for release in July.

Registration cost is $2000 per team and as of the date of this release, there are just six remaining spots in the U14 division and three spots remaining in the U15 division. Teams interested in joining the tournament can click here to register.

There are also a limited number of sponsorship opportunities for the "Battle on the Bay" and interested partners can contact Alex Siragusa (siragusaa@bellevillesens.com) for further details.

Belleville Senators season seat memberships, group experiences and Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season are all currently on sale, with more information available via the Belleville Sens website.

