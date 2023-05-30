Providence Bruins Sign Owen Pederson to Two-Year AHL Contract

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, May 29, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Owen Pederson to a two-year American Hockey League contract running through the 2024-25 season.

Pederson, 21, skated in 65 games with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL last season, tallying 74 points on 32 goals and 42 assists. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound forward spent the last four seasons with the Ice, totaling 198 points in 200 games. The native of Stony Plain, Alberta, played his first of five WHL seasons with the Kootenay Ice.

