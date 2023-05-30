Providence Bruins Sign Owen Pederson to Two-Year AHL Contract
May 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, May 29, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Owen Pederson to a two-year American Hockey League contract running through the 2024-25 season.
Pederson, 21, skated in 65 games with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL last season, tallying 74 points on 32 goals and 42 assists. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound forward spent the last four seasons with the Ice, totaling 198 points in 200 games. The native of Stony Plain, Alberta, played his first of five WHL seasons with the Kootenay Ice.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2023
- Brett Mclean Named Iowa Wild Head Coach - Iowa Wild
- Former Hershey Coach Spencer Carbery Named Head Coach of Washington Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Sign Owen Pederson to Two-Year AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Enjoys Banner 2022-23 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Sign Owen Pederson to Two-Year AHL Contract
- P-Bruins' Season Ends with Game Four Loss to Wolf Pack
- Didier Named Providence Bruins 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Game Two of Atlantic Division Semifinals
- P-Bruins Drop Game One of Atlantic Division Semifinals to Wolf Pack