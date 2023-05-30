Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Enjoys Banner 2022-23 Season

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack enjoyed their most successful season on the ice since the 2014-15 campaign. The club advanced to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015 and collected series victories over the rival Springfield Thunderbirds (First Round) and Providence Bruins (Atlantic Division Semifinals). The club also enjoyed a successful season off the ice, as the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation continued expanding its footprint in Connecticut.

During the course of the 2022-23 season, Hartford Wolf Pack players and the club's mascot Sonar made 60 visits to local events. Players made appearances at numerous local schools, youth hockey practices, and community events. Sonar, meanwhile, also stopped by a number of schools, local events, charity initiatives, and youth sports practices.

For his efforts in the community this season, forward Bobby Trivigno was named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award. Trivigno attended multiple schools during the season, doing Q&A sessions with students. He also visited two schools during 'Read Across America Week', where he took time to read to students and preach the importance of school.

The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation also raised $404,069 via community initiatives this season. This raised money helps local Connecticut initiatives in their fundraising efforts and allows the organization to give back to local charities.

Among the many charities and initiatives the Wolf Pack assisted this season was the Miracle League of Connecticut. The club raised funds for the Miracle League on March 31st while hosting a sensory-friendly game against the Bruins.

The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation also made significant financial contributions via annual grants to two organizations this season, Adelbrook Behavioral & Development, and Gaylord Sports Association. Adelbrook Behavioral & Development used the grant to enroll 12 young males between the ages of 12 and 21 in athletic programs, while Gaylord Sports Association used their grant to support the Association's sled hockey team.

In addition, the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation held a successful holiday toy drive, with toys being donated to Connecticut Children's Hospital. A food drive benefiting the Andover Food Pantry also took place in March, with hundreds of items collected.

The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation is also awarding a $2,000 scholarship to a local area student in partnership with FOX 61's 'Student News' program. The scholarship will go to the winner of the 'Sports Award' which is given to the best student news story that reports on sporting topics and games.

Lastly, the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation donated tickets to 458 different organizations during the 2022-23 season. That includes numerous schools, youth sports programs, Boys & Girls Scouts groups, hospitals, and other community initiatives.

The organization hosted 'Hockey Haven' on April 7th, donating tickets to that night's game against the Bridgeport Islanders. 'Hockey Haven' is a non-profit based out of New Haven, Connecticut that attempts to bring underprivileged children to the sport of hockey.

For more information on the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation, please visit https://www.hartfordwolfpack.com/fanzone/hartford-wolf-pack-community-foundation.

