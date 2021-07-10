Brett Baty Promoted to Double-A Binghamton

Brooklyn, NY - The New York Mets today announce that infielder Brett Baty has been transferred from Brooklyn (A+) to Binghamton (AA). Baty, the Mets 1st round selection in 2019, is currently in Denver to participate in the Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game to be held on Sunday, July 11th at 3:00 PM eastern time. The 21-year-old will report to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies when he returns from All-Star festivities.

The Round Rock, TX native finishes his time with Brooklyn ranked fifth in High-A East with a .309 average and .397 on-base percentage. He also ranked among the league leaders in doubles (14 - third), hits (56 - sixth), and OPS (.911 - eighth).

