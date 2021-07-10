Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... The Hot Rods earned their second-straight win at the expense of Rome with a 9-5 victory on Friday. Jacson McGowan extended his hitting streak to five games with a multi-hit game and a homer while Grant Witherspoon had three hits in the win. Six Hot Rods hitters had multi-hit efforts while eight players had at least one knock in the game. The Hot Rods held off multiple rallied by the Braves to take a 9-5 win.

Back-to-Back Bombers... The Hot Rods have launched back-to-back homers six times this season. Jordan Qsar and Hill Alexander hit consecutive round-trippers in the second game on Thursday. This marks the fourth time in 2021 Qsar has been a part of back-to-back home runs. Qsar has been the first hitter twice and the second hitter twice, adding on to the massive power in the Hot Rods lineup.

Double-Digit Dingers... With his 10th long ball on Thursday, Greg Jones is the fifth Hot Rod to reach double-digits this season. He joins Ruben Cardenas, Niko Hulsizer, Jordan Qsar, and the most recent member of the club, Grant Witherspoon with 10 or more homers. These four-baggers have helped the Hot Rods reach the top five in the MiLB for home runs. Bowling Green sits in fourth place in all of the minors with 96 homers and are the only team in the top five that aren't in AAA. Jacson McGowan is knocking on the door with nine homers, including the one he hit last night to center.

Former Hot Rods in the Olympics... Joe Ryan and Shane Baz have been named to the U.S Olympic Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan, pitched in six games with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.93 ERA. Baz played the entirety of his 2019 season with the Hot Rods, finishing with a 3-2 record with a 2.99 ERA over 81.1 innings pitched. Both pitchers are currently playing at the AAA level with the Durham Bulls and open the Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, against Isreal.

Yesterday's Notes... McGowan has a five-game hit streak... Four of those efforts a multi-hit games... Friday was also his eighth multi-hit effort of the season... He's had seven multi-RBI games in 2021... Jones made his second appearance of the season batting in the lead-off spot... He had his eighth multi-hit game of the year too... Jones has five multi-RBI games in 2021... Alexander had his fifth multi-hit game of the season... He also has four multi-RBI games... Qsar had his 10th multi-hit games of the year... Witherspoon has seven multi-hit efforts...

Now pitching in Game one: Michael Mercado... Mercado is still looking for his first win of the season in his 11th start. The righty is 4-0 with a 6.03 ERA in his first action since 2018 thanks to recovery from surgery and the pandemic sidling him. The righty has a 9.64 K/9 and is throwing strikes 65% of the time, but is throwing over 17 pitches per inning during the 2021 season.

Now pitching in Game Two: Colby White... Whtie makes his second appearance in the series and first start of his professional career on Saturday. White is 0-2 with the Hot Rods after his promotion from Low-A Charleston last month. The righty hadn't allowed an earned run in 11 appearances for the River Dogs, but has let up five during his time in BG. Between the two levels, White has thrown 70% strikes with a 17.64 K/9.

