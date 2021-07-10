BKLYN Swept in Doubleheader, Get Zero Hits in Game Two

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley swept a doubleheader from the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets 7-1 and 5-0. Brooklyn did not collect a hit in game two and has now dropped the first five games of the series.

GAME ONE - Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1 (7)

Win: Spence (3-1) | Loss: Grey (0-1)Cyclones HR: Gonzalez (1)

Box Score I Play-by-Play

BIG MOMENTS

Yankees farmhand Mitch Spence earned the victory with six innings of one run ball, allowing two others hits outside of a solo home run. The righty struck out eight and walked just one.

Luis Gonzalez's solo home run in the fifth cut the deficit to 5-1. The long ball is Gonzalez's first with Brooklyn.

Behind a four-run first inning, the Renegades took a 4-0 lead against Brooklyn starter Connor Grey. Ezequiel Duran started the rally with a two-run home run to center field.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Luis Gonzalez: 1-3, home run, RBI, run

Jeremy Vasquez: 1-3

Ronny Mauricio: 1-3, stolen base

GAME TWO - Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0

Win: Ernst (4-0) | Loss: Lasko (1-4)Attn: 3,111Box Score I Play-by-Play

BIG MOMENTS

Sean Boyle, Nick Ernst, and Derek Craft combined to no-hit the Brooklyn Cyclones, allowing five walks over seven scoreless innings.

Hudson Valley's Josh Breaux demolished a solo home run into the trees in left field in the bottom of the first, giving the Renegades a 1-0 lead. Breaux clobbered another one against Justin Lasko in the fourth, pushing the lead to 2-0. He finished his titanic night, launching a three-run home run against Lasko on the first pitch of his final at-bat in the sixth to make it 5-0.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Jeremy Vasquez: 0-1, two walks

Andrew Edwards: 2/3 IP, 2 K, 1 BB

NEWS AND NOTES

The Mets announced that 3B Brett Baty, who will represent the team in Sunday's SiriusXM Futures Game in Denver, has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton. Francisco Alvarez will rejoin the team ahead of Tuesday's series opener against Jersey Shore*. *

The Renegades have won five of the first six games of the series and nine in a row against Brooklyn. Hudson Valley has the best record in High-A East. Brooklyn has not suffered a series sweep this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, Sunday, 4:35 p.m. Dutchess Stadium, Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP Alec Kisena (1-5, 5.68 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Maciejewski (3-3, 4.86 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

