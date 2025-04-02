Braxton Key Named 2024-2025 Kia NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year
April 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Valley Suns Advance to Conference Semifinals - Valley Suns
- Scott King Named NBA G League Coach of the Year - Austin Spurs
- Stars Semifinal-Bound with Win over Vipers - Salt Lake City Stars
- JD Davison Named 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player - Maine Celtics
- Santa Cruz Warriors Narrowly Fall to Valley Suns, 131-127, in Round One of the NBA G League Playoffs - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Narrowly Fall to Valley Suns, 131-127, in Round One of the NBA G League Playoffs
- Santa Cruz Warriors Surge Past Rip City Remix, 119-103, in Regular Season Finale
- Santa Cruz Warriors Punch Their Ticket to the Postseason with Historic 150-105 Win Over Rip City Remix
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall to South Bay Lakers, 134-130, in Final Road Game of the Regular Season
- Santa Cruz Warriors See Six-Game Win Streak End in 122-118 Loss to South Bay Lakers