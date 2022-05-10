Braves Back on Track with Win over Dash

May 10, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release









Rome Braves round the bases following a home run

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves round the bases following a home run(Rome Braves)

ROME, GA - After a less than ideal road trip, the Rome Braves returned home for their first of six games with the Winston-Salem Dash, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Andrew Hoffmann would get the ball in the opener coming off his shortest outing of the 2022 campaign.

Rome would open up the scoring with a Vaughn Grissom single into center field that would score Beau Philip. Andrew Hoffmann would cruise for the first three innings before hitting a bump in the top of the fourth when Tyler Osik signled into center to knot up the score at one.

Both pitching staffs would fall into a groove for the next two innings before the Braves would put the Braves out in front thanks to a two-out Christian Robinson single that would put Rome up three runs to one. Cody Milligan would tack on one more run after reaching on a fielding error by Winston-Salem.

Andrew Hoffmann would call it a day after going five full innings and only giving up one run on three hits while striking out eight. Lisandro Santos would come on in relief of Hoffmann and continue a streak of dominant pitching out of the bullpen. In four innings on Tuesday, Santos would surrender no runs on two hits while striking out four. Santos has yet to allow an earned run through sixteen innings pitched in eight games.

Landon Stephens would make his return to AdventHealth Stadium known in the bottom of the seventh with his ninth homer of the year that sailed into the trees beyond the left field fence. Stephens has now hit eight of his nine longballs within the friendly confines of AdventHealth Stadium.

Rome would tack on one more run in the form of a Vaughn Grissom single before Lisandro Santos would retire the side in order in the top of the ninth. The Braves would defeat the Dash by a final score of six runs to one, and Santos would be the winning pitcher of record, his first of the 2022 season.

The Braves and Dash are scheduled to continue their six game stint on Wednesday night with a seven o'clock first pitch. Royber Salinas will get the ball in his second start with the Rome Braves. About Rome Braves

The Rome Braves baseball team is the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in the South Atlantic League. Since its inaugural 2003 season, the Rome Braves have captured two South Atlantic League Championships (2003 and 2016). Stop by AdventHealth Stadium or call 706-378-5100 Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For the latest news and updates, visit romebraves.com or connect with @TheRomeBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.