Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's game begins a six-game homestand.

Sunday Split... The Hot Rods split Sunday's doubleheader, with a walk off 6-5 loss in game one and a 2-1 win in extra innings in game 2. Osleivs Basabe went a combined 3-9 on the day, extending his hitting streak to a team-best 10 straight games. Heriberto Hernandez hit clutch doubles number 11 and 12 to retake the league lead in doubles (12) and extra-base hits (17). Seth Johnson threw his longest start of the year, shutting out Wilmington over five innings with four strikeouts.

Sunday's Notes... The game one walkoff marked the first series that the Hot Rods lost in 2021... Basabe extended his hit streak to ten games, the longest hit streak for a Hot Rod in the current season... Basabe is tied with Wilmington's Darren Baker for the longest active hit streak in the SAL... Hernandez hit two doubles in game one, his third game with multiple extra-base hits in 2022... He ends off Sunday's doubleheader with the league lead in doubles and extra-base hits... Infante recorded hits in both games to extend his hitting streak to five games... Seth Johnson matched his longest career outing, going five innings for the tenth time in his pro career... Mullen's save in game two tied him with two other players for the lead in the SAL... Martinez has recorded hits in three of his seven games this season, each game he had two hits... His go-ahead RBI in the eighth was his first of the season.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods remained at the top of the South Division in the South Atlantic League with Sunday's game two win in Wilmington. Winston-Salem is one game back in second place at 15-11, and Hickory overtook Rome (14-13) in third place, two games back at 14-12. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 19-6 record, with Hudson Valley 5.5 games back at 14-12. Wilmington sits 6.5 games back in third place at 13-13.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean-up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

