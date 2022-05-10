Kick off Summer with the BlueClaws & Heavy Reel Brewing Co.

May 10, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Summer unofficially arrives at the end of the month, but the BlueClaws and Heavy Reel Brewing Company are kicking things off early. The BlueClaws will host a Summer Kickoff event at Heavy Reel Brewing Company on Thursday, May 19th from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm in Seaside Heights.

Reel Claw, the popular new BlueClaws beer, brewed by Heavy Reel, will be showcased at the event with $6 pints available. The beer, which debuted on Opening Night at ShoreTown Ballpark, is a 5% ABV Session IPA that pairs perfectly with watching baseball at the ballpark all summer long. Reel Claw is brewed with an oat and wheat heavy grist bill and hopped with Citra and Mosaic. The end result is flavors and aromas of tropical citrus and summer melon.

This event is open to the public, but the BlueClaws ask that fans interested in attending RSVP in advance.

"We've been thrilled with the launch of Reel Claw and our partnership with Heavy Reel," said BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti. "This event is going to be a great laid-back night at an amazing new venue as we get summer underway!"

"The launch of Reel Claw has been very exciting over the last few weeks," said Jeff Greco, owner of Heavy Reel Brewing Company. "We're excited to welcome the BlueClaws and the public to the event on May 19th and look forward to an amazing summer!"

Heavy Reel Brewing Company is located at 1520 Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

Food samples will be provided courtesy of Offshore BBQ. Plus attendees can order additional food and beer as well.

Reel Claw is available at ShoreTown Ballpark's Blue Wave Bar, 732 Brew, and Sand Bar. Plus, fans can get the beer at Heavy Reel and select retail locations around the Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws are in the midst of a two-week road trip but will return home for 12 games in 13 days in a homestand that wraps around Memorial Day and begins on May 24th. The two week slate includes Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on May 26th, featuring a Spider-Man appearance and Dr. Strange-inspired jerseys.

Meanwhile, the Jersey Shore's hometown team will have games on Friday, May 27th through Sunday, May 29th for Memorial Day weekend, a great time to try out the Boardwalk or Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course located in right field.

After Memorial Day, the BlueClaws host First Responders Night, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, on June 2nd, Pride Night, presented by Coca-Cola on June 3rd with post-game fireworks, and a special Saturday night game on June 4th. Sunday, June 5th is the re-scheduled Bark in the Park, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, 95.9 WRAT, and 100.1 WRJZ. Kids Run the Bases after every BlueClaws game thanks to Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.