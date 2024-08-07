Brampton Steelheads Complete Trade with the London Knights

August 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







The Brampton Steelheads trade Liam Spencer to the London Knights and in separate deal swap future draft picks.

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a pair of trades with the London Knights. The first move involved sending Liam Spencer in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2025 (LDN). In a separate deal, it was announced that the Steelheads traded a 2025 2nd Round Pick (LDN) to the London Knights in exchange for a 2025 4th Round Pick (WSR) and a 2028 2nd Round Pick (LDN).

Liam Spencer was drafted by the Mississauga Steelheads in the fourth-round (76th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The London, Ontario native skated in 12 games over the last two seasons for the hockey club, recording two assists.

