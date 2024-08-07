Showcase and Fan Fest Weekend Presented by Longos

August 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







The Kitchener Rangers are set to host a preseason showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 30th to September 1st, featuring the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters, Brantford Bulldogs, and Kitchener Rangers.

Tickets for each game are $5 with net proceeds going to support Make-A-Wish Canada and are available at the door. Over the weekend, each team will play against the other three teams once. This marks the return of the showcase format to Kitchener for the first time since 2019.

See below for the full schedule:

Friday, August 30th

Brantford vs Saginaw - 2:00 pm

Erie vs Kitchener - 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 31st

Erie vs Brantford - 2:00 pm

Saginaw vs Kitchener - 6:00 pm

Sunday, September 1st (FAN FEST)

Erie vs Saginaw - 11:00 am

Brantford vs Kitchener - 2:30 pm

The annual Kitchener Rangers Fan Fest and Barbecue is back once again this summer, and we hope you'll join us for a day of fun, games, barbecue, and hockey!

This year's Fan Fest and Barbecue will take place over the Labour Day weekend as it has in years past and will be held Sunday, September 1st from 10am - 2pm at The Aud (Parking Lot A).

As always, admission to the Fan Fest and Barbecue is free for all fans and will include several activities including new inflatable games, rides, Kitchener Fire, the Blue Crew from Waterloo Region Police, an autograph session with Kitchener Rangers players, and, of course, a BBQ!

Net proceeds from the BBQ, as well as admission to the exhibition games, will once again go to support Make-A-Wish Canada. The BBQ will feature a hot dog combo for $5.00, cash only. Tickets to the Rangers game are $5.00 (children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at Fan Fest under the Kitchener Rangers tent.

The Rangers autograph session will run from 11:00am -12:15pm, with some extra availability from Rangers scratches.

Season tickets are on sale now, head over to https://bit.ly/RangersSeasonsTix to secure your seats. Stay tuned for information on single-game ticket sales in the coming weeks.

We look forward to seeing you back at The Aud this fall to drop the puck on the 2024-25 Season!

